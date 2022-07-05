Walton gives huge discounts on 32-inch TVs

Bangladesh's No. 1 electronics brand Walton is providing huge discounts on its 24-43-inch basic LED and Android smart television sets.

The customer benefits are being given under 'Hot Sale' campaign. In the campaign, Walton's 32-inch basic LED television with Tk.18,900 as market price is now available at Tk.13,900 only.

The customer benefits are effective from July 1 and will be continued until further notice, says a press release.

Customers can avail the discounts on buying TVs from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom across the country along with online sales platform E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) and Walcart (walcart.com). Walton announced these benefits for customers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha and Football World Cup to be held later in the year.

In the Hot Sale campaign, a discount of Tk.8,000 is being given on Walton's 43-inch basic LED TV. Customers are getting the TV at only Tk. 27,900. Another discount of Tk. 6,090 is applicable for 43-inch Android TV and customers are getting it at Tk. 32,900. The 32-inch Walton Android TV is now at Tk. 22,900 as Tk. 5,000 discount is given on it.

Meanwhile, a discount of Tk. 5,000 has applied for Walton's 40-inch basic LED TV. Customers are getting it at Tk. 25,900 while Tk. 4,000 discount is available for 40-inch Android TV and it costs only Tk. 28,900. The 24-inch Walton LED TV has been priced at Tk. 11,900 under the Hot Sale campaign.

Walton produces Google Android and webOS certified TVs with the highest screen quality and Dolby surround sound system. Walton TVs are being exported to different countries including countries in Europe after meeting the local demand. Currently, Walton has a total of 27 models of basic LED and Android smart TVs ranging from 24 to 55 inches with prices range from Tk.11,900 to Tk. 95,900.

Along with five-year after-sales service, Walton provides five-year panel guarantee with a six-month replacement facility on TVs. Customers are being provided fast and best after-sale service through 79 Walton service points across the county.

Engineer Mostofa Nahid Hossain, Chief Business Officer of Walton Television, said: Walton is emphasizing to let the customers have new experiences in watching TVs using latest technology and features. Walton has international standard TV manufacturing plant with the country's largest television research and innovation center at its Headquarter in Gazipur.









