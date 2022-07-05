Video
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022
Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Business Desk

Mastercard holds Fintech, Startup leaders’ meet 2022

Mastercard hosted the First-ever "Fintech and Startup Leaders Meet 2022".
Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh; Russell T. Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) along with Founders, CEOs & MDs of prominent fintech & startups were present at the event.
The keynote speech was given by Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Founder & Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh.


