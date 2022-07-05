Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACI Crop Care Conclave 2022 held

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Business Desk

ACI Crop Care Conclave 2022 held

ACI Crop Care Conclave 2022 held

The much-awaited Conclave 2022 of ACI Crop Care Business, a subsidiary of ACI Group, was held at Hotel The Cox Today, Cox's Bazar on Sunday.
In this conference, 145 field forces from all over the country, Head Office Personnel and some guests were attended. The entire event was successfully completed through proper coordination by ACI Crop Care Marketing and Sales Support Team, says a press release.
Business successes in FY 2021-22 were highlighted and the objective in FY 2022-23 were briefed to the participants.
Managing Director of ACI Formulations Ltd., Ms. Sushmita Anis, who was the chief guest in this day-long event, reiterated ACI Crop Care's contribution to crop protection and agricultural development in Bangladesh and commitment to improve the living standards of the farmers.
She added that ACI Crop Care is capable to produce quality products which will play vital role in the country's agricultural revolution. She has given thanks to the Field Forces of ACI Crop Care for their relentless work for the development of agriculture and farmers and also requested them to continue their good work. In this conclave program, honorable Managing Director handed over the crests and certificates to the achievers.
Operations Director of ACI Formulations Ltd. Dr. Muktar Ahmed Sarkar discussed the strategies and actions to be taken in the crop care business for the current financial year 2022-23. He outlined the objectives of ACI Crop Care for the agricultural revolution in future. He directed everyone to work together for the prosperity of agriculture and the farmers of the country. He also guided Field Forces to work with Department of Agriculture Extension closely.
General Manager, Marketing Md. Abdur Rahman has briefed about current marketing strategy and effective brand promotion guidelines. The National Sales Manager, Md. Humayun Kabir has given clear guidelines about Sales strategies, dealer alignment, repeated sales, and stoping stock returns. Mr. Subir Chowdhury, Head of Research and Development, ACI Crop Care, has given important speech on product development, new technology and effective demonstration. Mr. Mosharrof Hossain Bhuiyan, Deputy Marketing Manager, Mr. Jamil Ahmed, Senior Product Manager, Mr. Abu Bakar Siddique, Assistant Product Manager and Zonal Heads also have given their valuable speech on the program.
Finally, Managing Director, Ms. Sushmita Anis, ACI Formulations Ltd has delivered inspirational speech to all the participants to work with full spirit in the new Financial Year. She also has given commitment to work relentlessly with government for the agricultural revolution of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL donates trolley to Bangladesh Railway
BANKING EVENTS
Citizens Bank opens doors to customers
IFC, BRAC Bank to launch maiden housing bond
Rupsha Rail Bridge completed under India’s LOC
Digital Haat launched for sacrificial cattle
BD Agri Minister opens mango fest in Dutch city
Banks’ half yearly profit rises amid economic recovery


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft