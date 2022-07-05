

ACI Crop Care Conclave 2022 held

In this conference, 145 field forces from all over the country, Head Office Personnel and some guests were attended. The entire event was successfully completed through proper coordination by ACI Crop Care Marketing and Sales Support Team, says a press release.

Business successes in FY 2021-22 were highlighted and the objective in FY 2022-23 were briefed to the participants.

Managing Director of ACI Formulations Ltd., Ms. Sushmita Anis, who was the chief guest in this day-long event, reiterated ACI Crop Care's contribution to crop protection and agricultural development in Bangladesh and commitment to improve the living standards of the farmers.

She added that ACI Crop Care is capable to produce quality products which will play vital role in the country's agricultural revolution. She has given thanks to the Field Forces of ACI Crop Care for their relentless work for the development of agriculture and farmers and also requested them to continue their good work. In this conclave program, honorable Managing Director handed over the crests and certificates to the achievers.

Operations Director of ACI Formulations Ltd. Dr. Muktar Ahmed Sarkar discussed the strategies and actions to be taken in the crop care business for the current financial year 2022-23. He outlined the objectives of ACI Crop Care for the agricultural revolution in future. He directed everyone to work together for the prosperity of agriculture and the farmers of the country. He also guided Field Forces to work with Department of Agriculture Extension closely.

General Manager, Marketing Md. Abdur Rahman has briefed about current marketing strategy and effective brand promotion guidelines. The National Sales Manager, Md. Humayun Kabir has given clear guidelines about Sales strategies, dealer alignment, repeated sales, and stoping stock returns. Mr. Subir Chowdhury, Head of Research and Development, ACI Crop Care, has given important speech on product development, new technology and effective demonstration. Mr. Mosharrof Hossain Bhuiyan, Deputy Marketing Manager, Mr. Jamil Ahmed, Senior Product Manager, Mr. Abu Bakar Siddique, Assistant Product Manager and Zonal Heads also have given their valuable speech on the program.

Finally, Managing Director, Ms. Sushmita Anis, ACI Formulations Ltd has delivered inspirational speech to all the participants to work with full spirit in the new Financial Year. She also has given commitment to work relentlessly with government for the agricultural revolution of the country.













