Experts differ over proposed integrated energy master plan!

Experts are divided over the proposed Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP) as they feels that it is an "unrealistic" one and failed to project the exact scenario of the high global energy price amid a war-time situation and its impact on IEPMP over the next 20 years.

"The entire draft report is based on future prediction, where are the ground data or the present and past scenario (data base) of the power and energy sector which to give us a clear-cut prediction on our future growth plan both in GDP and energy consumption scenario of Bangladesh," former energy adviser Dr. M. Tamim asked while giving his opinion to The Daily Observer on Monday over the proposed IEPMP

He said why we need to do a 20 years plan for the sector as energy is not a static one, the global situation is changing in every hours, technology- investment plan and global energy market is a moving issue why we need to do a 20 years plan as it will push up us to go for a huge investment and pay for over capacity charges for ages as the report said that the GDP growth of the country would be 8 per cent in 2025 and would remain unchanged upto 2050.

"Earlier, we formulate the master plan for five years analyzing the trend or basically the energy demand in different sectors as well as the supply scenario of it, we calculated the sector wise demand supply scenario..however, the draft said that the industrial growth would be 54 per cent by this time, it is not acceptable to me," he said.

Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain said we engaged the Japanese consultant to prepare the IEPMP, however, it is the second version but I found that they did not incorporates any ones suggestion after the first stakeholders' meeting.

"Whatever they will submit it will be our distinction to approve it or not," he said.

Giving his opinion in this regard Towfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, energy advisor to the prime minister said Bangladesh did not make any promise regarding Net Zero Emissions by 2050

He said that Bangladesh promised to have 40 percent of the country's energy from clean sources by 2041, not from the renewable sources. Nuclear energy is a significant part of the clean energy future. There is far less carbon emission from solar energy. Along with that, new technologies will be our priority.

It here be mentioned that at the COP 26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on wealthy nations to fulfill their pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions and provide the promised $100 billion annually in financial aid to less wealthy countries to help them adapt to climate change and mitigate further rises in temperature.

Bangladesh currently emits around 0.3 tons of carbon dioxide per person per year, compared with about 20 tons per person in developed nations.

JICA has been funding the entire project, and said that in view of the need for a long-term low-carbon energy policy, it will support the formulation of the master plan. JICA engaged the Tokyo-based consulting firm Institute of Energy Economics-Japan (IEEJ) to prepare the integrated master plan following an agreement with the government.

Earlier, it was alleged that in 2016 Power System Master Plan is aligned with the economic interests of Japanese companies in selling coal and LNG power generation technologies to the developing nation.

However, the foreign experts opined that IEPMP aims to formulate a long-term energy plan that covers all energies and sectors considering the actual situation of the country and the global trend towards low-carbon and decarbonization.










