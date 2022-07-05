Video
Business

Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

RANGPUR, July 4: Import and export activities will remain suspended for eight days at a stretch through the Hili Land Port (HLP) in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha and weekly holidays.
 General Secretary of the HLP Importers'-Exporters' Group Md. Mostafizur Rahman said import-export activities will remain suspended from July 9 (Saturday) to July 14 (Thursday) next on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.
Besides, import-export activities will remain suspended through the land port on the weekly holidays (Fridays) on July 8 and July 15 next. "Imports, exports, customs clearance, loading and unloading of the goods will resume again through the land port from July 16 next," Rahman added.
 Officer-in-Charge of the immigration check post at the port Md. Bodiuzzaman said movement of passport-visa holder citizens will remain normal during the period despite closure of import and export activities.    -BSS


