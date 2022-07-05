Eastland Insurance holds half yearly business confce

Video
Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Business Desk

The Half-yearly Business Conference-2022 of Eastland Insurance Company Limited held on Monday, at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka, says a press release.
Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the half-yearly Conference. Distinguished Members of the Board- Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Mahbub Jamilwere attended in the Conference and delivered their valuable speech. Ghulam Rahman, Executive Vice Chairman also attended and delivered his speech in the conference. Abdul Haque FCA, Chief Executive Officer presented an analytical report on half-yearly business of the company.  
The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 90% of the proportionate business target set for the year 2022 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukrane war and post `Covid-19' pandemic situation, along with the consequence faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy. He appreciated the management team including all Executives & employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time. The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all out efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.
The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 35 years of it's successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.
MrShahid-E-MonzoorMorshed, Addl. MD & Head of Khulna region, Mr Md Shafiul Alam, Addl. MD & Head of Motijheel Branch, Mr M Golam Hafez, Addl. MD & Head of Claims and other Senior Executives of the company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.








