Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:07 PM
Stocks continue to slide as small investors run for cash

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Business Correspondent

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid for the second day as the dominant small investors sold shares for cash ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, feast of sacrifice.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 12.90 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 6,346. DSEX lost over 30 points in the past two days.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Tk 6.62 billion, which was 1.07 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 6.55 billion.
The DS30 Index, which consists of the blue-chip companies, also slid 7.26 points to 2,284. But the DSES Index, which represents Shariah-based companies edged up by 0.41 point to 1,385 at the close of the trading.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 381 issues traded, 182 declined, 149 advanced and 50 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged lower with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 5.0 points to 18,693 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 5.0 points to close at 11,204.
Of the issues traded, 128 declined, 123 advanced and 40 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.86 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth nearly Tk 284 million.


