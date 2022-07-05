BB eases online remittance inflow for institutional clients

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday made remittance disbursements through its internet banking channel more convenient for beneficiaries of such inward remitters.

The central bank issued a circular on the day withdrew the applicable daily and per transaction limits for the disbursements of inward institutional remittance through internet banking fund transfer (IBFT) of national payment switch Bangladesh.

Earlier, the daily aggregated transaction limit and per transaction limit for disbursements of inward institutional remittance through IBFT were Tk 25 lakh and Tk 5 lakh respectively. As a result, there will be no limit of disbursements of institutional remittance through IBFT.

The BB in its circular also asked the banks to resolve dispute relating to disbursements of remittance through IBFT immediate next day of noticing the issue.

On May 22, the central bank exempted submission of any document by the remitters or the beneficiaries to receive cash incentive against inward remittance worth above $ 5,000.

Earlier, disclosure of source of income of the remitters was a must to receive cash incentive against any amount exceeding $ 5,000.









