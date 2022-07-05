

Country’s trade deficit hits $30.9 billion in 11 months

According to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics during July-May total export was $44.58 billion and import was $75.4 billion showing a deficit was $30.9 billion.

In compare with corresponding period of the fiscal FY21 the deficit widened by 32.98 per cent and of the total export in first eleven months of FY22 readymade garments itself posts over $38.5 billion.

On the other hand current account deficit during July-May in the last fiscal widened to $17.23 billion at dropping workers remittance in July-May to $19.19 billion which is 15 per cent less than the corresponding period of FY21.

According to a senior official in the BB though export earnings jumped in June it posts $52 billion in May it was over $44 billion and in May at huge import pressure deficits widened a lot.

He said in the upcoming days import will rise further and it is unlikely that despite higher export performance the current account to be narrowed.

The central bank official said the current account will be further widened in the coming months and there will be a pressure in the economy as remittance is not rising as per expectations.

The overall balance of payment also in negative of $4.3 billion though there is surplus in financial account at higher foreign direct investments inflow of $4.3 billion in July-May. The FDI inflow growth posts 36.5 per cent in first eleven months over the same period in fiscal year 2020-2021.

Another BB official said widening trade deficit further intensified pressure on foreign exchange market and worsened the current account balance position, aggravating the dollar crisis in the local market.

He said the foreign exchange reserves remained below $42 billion, with dollar trading for Tk93.45 among banks and Tk97 or more in the kerb market.

The current account deficit stood at $17.23 billion in July-May of Fiscal Year (FY) 22 which is 12 per cent higher from July-April of the same year, according to the central bank data.

Though record shipments of apparel propelled the annual exports to all-time high of $52.08 billion, other emerging sectors such as home textiles, leather and leather goods, agricultural products and traditional jute and jute goods also performed better in the export outlook.

A senior official in the Export Promotion Bureau said if they take $8 billion worth of services exports into account, exports will reach $60 billion at the end of this fiscal year.









