Recording of testimony against ex- health DG, 5 others not held

ACC's Graft Case

Recording of testimony in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against former director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad and five others, was not held on Monday as the defense lawyer sought time.

Judge Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 allowed the time petition of the defence and fixed August 14 for next hearing.

Monday was fixed for recording of testimony of the witnesses.

The same court on June 12 framed charges against six people including former director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad, in the graft case.

Investigation officer (IO) and ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwari filed the case on September 23 in 2020, against five.

The IO filed chargesheet in the case on September 30 in 2021, against six including Azad. Though initially Azad's name was not there in the list of accused, but later it was included in the charge-sheet as the IO found his involvement during his investigation.