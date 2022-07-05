Rajshahi city’s first flyover comes under street lighting

RAJSHAHI, July 4: Rajshahi city's first flyover has come under street lighting that benefited people, particularly the tourists.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by others concerned inaugurated the illumination process by switching on the lights and cutting ribbon in Budpara area on Sunday evening.

The city corporation installed 37 decorated and eye-catching lights on 37 poles on the 202.5-meter flyover excluding the 120-meter ramp.

It has also built the east-west connecting road from Alif Lam Meem Bhata crossing on Rajshahi-Naogaon highway to Choddopaya crossing on Rajshahi-Natore highway via Chhotobangram, Meherchandi, Budhpara and Mohanpur.

In addition to construction of footpaths on both sides of the 6.793-kilometer road, various need-based modern infrastructures, including the flyover on railway crossing, a bridge, eight culverts and median, were constructed at a cost of around Taka 189.35 crore.

Couple of months back, the city dwellers got another illuminated 2.5-kilometer street from Kalpana Cinema Hall crossing to Talaimary crossing, which was recently elevated to four-lane with a median and a 2.20-meter wide footpath on both sides at a cost of around Tk 127.5 crore.

A total of 130 electric poles on the island of the road were erected and each of the poles has 13 modern lights.

Apart from this, 180 garden lights were installed on the embankment along the south side of the road. -BSS