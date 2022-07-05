8 Fire Service officers get promotion



Eight Deputy Assistant Directors and officers of equivalent ranks of the Fire Service and Civil Defence present with rank badges on being promoted to Assistant Director in the conference room of the department in the capital on Monday. photo: observer

Director General of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense Brigadier General Md Main Uddin presented the rank badges to the officers at a function at conference room of the Fire Service Department in the capital on Monday morning.

The ceremony was presided over by the Director (Training, Planning and Development) Lt. Col Md Rezaul Karim, says a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest the Director General congratulated the promoted officers and said, "I hope everyone will reciprocate their promotion by fulfilling their increased responsibilities with integrity and transparency. I hope that the promoted officials would try their best to implement the spontaneity required from a fire service official during every call."

He then accompanied the present directors and deputy directors and gave the rank badges to the promoted officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Rezaul Karim expressed his satisfaction and said, "We are happy to give this promotion with the sincere initiative and timely guidance of the Director General of the Department."

He expressed his gratitude to the Director General for arranging the promotion in the shortest possible time.

Deputy Director (Administration and Finance) Md Ohidul Islam delivered the welcoming speech at the rank badge wearing ceremony.

Among those promoted, Assistant Director Mohammad Iqbal Bahar Bulbul delivered speech.

Deputy Director of Dhaka Division Dinmani Shwarma spoke among others. Project Directors, Deputy Directors and other senior officials were present at the ceremony.











Eight Deputy Assistant Directors and equivalent officers of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department have been promoted to the post of Assistant Director (AD).Director General of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense Brigadier General Md Main Uddin presented the rank badges to the officers at a function at conference room of the Fire Service Department in the capital on Monday morning.The ceremony was presided over by the Director (Training, Planning and Development) Lt. Col Md Rezaul Karim, says a press release.Speaking as the chief guest the Director General congratulated the promoted officers and said, "I hope everyone will reciprocate their promotion by fulfilling their increased responsibilities with integrity and transparency. I hope that the promoted officials would try their best to implement the spontaneity required from a fire service official during every call."He then accompanied the present directors and deputy directors and gave the rank badges to the promoted officers.Speaking on the occasion, Md Rezaul Karim expressed his satisfaction and said, "We are happy to give this promotion with the sincere initiative and timely guidance of the Director General of the Department."He expressed his gratitude to the Director General for arranging the promotion in the shortest possible time.Deputy Director (Administration and Finance) Md Ohidul Islam delivered the welcoming speech at the rank badge wearing ceremony.Among those promoted, Assistant Director Mohammad Iqbal Bahar Bulbul delivered speech.Deputy Director of Dhaka Division Dinmani Shwarma spoke among others. Project Directors, Deputy Directors and other senior officials were present at the ceremony.