Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Smuggled goods worth Tk 131.58 cr seized by BGB in June

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276

Smuggled goods worth Tk 131.58 cr seized by BGB in June

Smuggled goods worth Tk 131.58 cr seized by BGB in June

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth Tk 131.58 crore across the country in June.
The seized drugs include 11,78,286 Yaba pills, 5.35 Kg crystal meth, 29,876 bottles of phensedyl, 11,667 bottles of foreign liquor, 127 liters of local liquor, 2,482 cans of beer, 2,949 kg cannabis, 8.4 gm heroin, 36,573 injections, 5,400 Eskuf syrups, 521 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 8,221 Anegra/Senegra tablets, 92,406 different types of medicines and 93,111 tablets, said a BGB media release on Sunday.
Other smuggled items include 18.89 kg gold, 5 kg silver, 86,423 cosmetic items, 2,552 imitation jewelries, 10,145 sharees, 9,379 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets, 5,249 readymade garments, 1,210 cft timber, 4,909 kg of tea leaves, 31,600 kg of coal, 5 touch stone made statues, 770 bottles of pesticides, 3 trucks/covered vans, 5 private cars/microbuses, 3 pickup vans, 35 CNG/battery autorickshaws. Seized arms include seven pistols, one revolver, five guns, two guns, 14 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and five cocktails.
Meanwhile, BGB arrested 228 smugglers, 268 Bangladeshi nationals and 15 Indian nationals who tried to cross border illegally.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajshahi city’s first flyover comes under street lighting
8 Fire Service officers get promotion
Smuggled goods worth Tk 131.58 cr seized by BGB in June
2,000km of roads damaged in Sunamganj, losses over Tk 1500cr
Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies
Aerospace University begins academic journey formally at permanent campus
Flood: Netrokona fish farm owners suffer losses of Tk 11.57 cr
4 policemen held for possessing drugs


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft