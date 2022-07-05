

Smuggled goods worth Tk 131.58 cr seized by BGB in June

The seized drugs include 11,78,286 Yaba pills, 5.35 Kg crystal meth, 29,876 bottles of phensedyl, 11,667 bottles of foreign liquor, 127 liters of local liquor, 2,482 cans of beer, 2,949 kg cannabis, 8.4 gm heroin, 36,573 injections, 5,400 Eskuf syrups, 521 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 8,221 Anegra/Senegra tablets, 92,406 different types of medicines and 93,111 tablets, said a BGB media release on Sunday.

Other smuggled items include 18.89 kg gold, 5 kg silver, 86,423 cosmetic items, 2,552 imitation jewelries, 10,145 sharees, 9,379 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets, 5,249 readymade garments, 1,210 cft timber, 4,909 kg of tea leaves, 31,600 kg of coal, 5 touch stone made statues, 770 bottles of pesticides, 3 trucks/covered vans, 5 private cars/microbuses, 3 pickup vans, 35 CNG/battery autorickshaws. Seized arms include seven pistols, one revolver, five guns, two guns, 14 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and five cocktails.

Meanwhile, BGB arrested 228 smugglers, 268 Bangladeshi nationals and 15 Indian nationals who tried to cross border illegally. -UNB













