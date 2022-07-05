

Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies

Majumdar passed away at Kolkata's premier government-owned SSKM Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related illnesses for the past couple of days,his family members told the media.

Born in Bangladesh's Bogura district in January 1931, Majumdar won four National Film Awards in his career spanning over six decades. His movies focussed on tales of middle-class families in Bengal.

He was honoured with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 1990. -UNB











