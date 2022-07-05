

Not another plight for rawhide traders



We agree with the fact that a large number of rawhide traders have become loan defaulters because of the economic fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and the recent floods in the north-eastern region of Bangladesh. Then again we don't expect the same crisis to linger on for years on end while methods to recover have been widely discussed between stakeholders.



However, approximately 22 crore square feet of leather is generated in Bangladesh every year. More than 60 per cent of this leather is supplied during the Eid-ul-Adha season. Of these, 64.83 per cent are cow rawhide, 31.82 per cent are goat rawhide, 2.25 per cent are buffalo rawhide and 1.2 per cent is sheep rawhide.



According to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, some 1.21 crore animals is predicted to be slaughtered in the country this year.



Good that two government ministries concerned have already initiated several meetings held with stakeholders of the leather sector. In all the meetings, the businessmen have agreed on the utmost importance to increase various policies to support the industry. But they have are yet to settle a fair price of rawhide of sacrificial animals.



We believe, it is more than just important to fix a price for rawhide before the Eid festival.



It is upsetting that over the last few years, the country's reputation in the international markets has been massively tarnished due to the negative image overwhelming the leather industry.



Despite increase in leather exports, foreign buyers have repeatedly urged our suppliers to maintain international standards. Foreign buyers have also spoken out to ensure fair price for raw hides in the country.



However, before the worst to come, it is essential to address three key factors to have created the rawhide mess in the country.



First, authorities concerned must beef up market monitoring.



Second, the nexus of syndicates, otherwise tanners and merchants must be dismantled. Organised syndication for price-fixing has reportedly caused the value of rawhide to hover at abnormally low rates at domestic markets for the past 3 years.



Third, cash-crunched merchants must be helped, and the government has already taken steps in this regard.



We expected the government to have anticipated all three factors and taken measures prior to Eid.



The million dollar question, however, how could a price fixed by government authorities are rampantly violated over the past years?



We simply cannot afford a repetition of the same manmade anarchy neither this time, nor next year since our international reputation is at stake.

