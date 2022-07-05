Video
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:06 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Cancer Medicine: Dusterlimab

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293

Dear Sir
This time the treatment of cancer is going to be a little easier. After the experimental application of the new drug 'Dusterlimab', some researchers are expecting the same. This time the fight against cancer is going to be a little easier.

After the experimental application of this new drug called 'Dusterlimab', some researchers are expecting the same. Dusterlimab, a drug manufactured in a laboratory in the United States, may act as an alternative to antibodies produced in the human body. The researchers applied the drug experimentally to 18 people with rectal cancer for six months. At the end of the test, it is seen that the cancer has been completely eradicated from the body of every patient! The news has caused a stir in the medical community. This is the first case in the history of cancer. Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, have a similar view. Eye specialists are looking at how the drug will work in future larger trials.
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



