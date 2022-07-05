Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Pros & Cons of TikTok: Effects on Students and Society

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 339
YASIR MONON

Pros & Cons of TikTok: Effects on Students and Society

Pros & Cons of TikTok: Effects on Students and Society

Nowadays, it's all about a contest. It's about the competition to see who gets the most followers, likes, and the highest ratio. People initially created tools like search engines and social media apps to simplify our lives. They've become a tool that allows us to collectively manipulate them into whatever makes more money or is most beneficial to those in power.

What could be the upsides and downsides of social media apps? Social media will eliminate face-to-face communication. Social media was not yet a reality. People used to get together with friends and relatives face-to-face before social media. People prefer to connect with their friends and relatives via social media. People will instead keep their heads down and use their phones to communicate, which can negatively impact the relationships between people. Social media can have a substantial adverse effect on communication and quality of life.

Nowadays, Tik Tok, an app loved by everyone, from children to teens, supports this trend. This App allows us to create a short video with a musical sound. As with all applications, there are both positive and negative sides.

While hobbies are great when you have free time, it is better to do beneficial activities. Nowadays, wasting time on hobbies is becoming more common than useful ones. For example, Tik Tok allows you to play with other people and create your apps.

Unfortunately, many children spend their childhood playing Tik Tok, which has become a popular application; this is not just a problem for children who use Tik Tok, but for all ages. Teenagers and adults are at the age when they can be productive, but they become distracted by the Tik Tok application to the point that they forget about other important things.

We have seen many people voicing their opinion about Tik Tok Apps; these include elementary school students. This App can harm underage users, especially children. It disrupts their study habits

So, Parents can surely hope the government will take action to ban the apps like Tik Tok. However, these statements are not 100% correct. Tik Tok Apps harmed the children as well as had a positive impact. Tik Tok Apps can be used as a tool for creativity and as a source of income. People often believe that Tik Tok Apps harm children or minors. Gov't must stop this application to save the children's childhood.
The writer is a novelist and author
of short storybooks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cancer Medicine: Dusterlimab
Pros & Cons of TikTok: Effects on Students and Society
Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’
Circular ring road: Key solution to traffic congestion of Dhaka city
Need for adequate street light
Remembering the king of songs
How the Iranian regime interferes in foreign countries


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft