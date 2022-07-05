

Pros & Cons of TikTok: Effects on Students and Society



What could be the upsides and downsides of social media apps? Social media will eliminate face-to-face communication. Social media was not yet a reality. People used to get together with friends and relatives face-to-face before social media. People prefer to connect with their friends and relatives via social media. People will instead keep their heads down and use their phones to communicate, which can negatively impact the relationships between people. Social media can have a substantial adverse effect on communication and quality of life.



Nowadays, Tik Tok, an app loved by everyone, from children to teens, supports this trend. This App allows us to create a short video with a musical sound. As with all applications, there are both positive and negative sides.



While hobbies are great when you have free time, it is better to do beneficial activities. Nowadays, wasting time on hobbies is becoming more common than useful ones. For example, Tik Tok allows you to play with other people and create your apps.



Unfortunately, many children spend their childhood playing Tik Tok, which has become a popular application; this is not just a problem for children who use Tik Tok, but for all ages. Teenagers and adults are at the age when they can be productive, but they become distracted by the Tik Tok application to the point that they forget about other important things.



We have seen many people voicing their opinion about Tik Tok Apps; these include elementary school students. This App can harm underage users, especially children. It disrupts their study habits



So, Parents can surely hope the government will take action to ban the apps like Tik Tok. However, these statements are not 100% correct. Tik Tok Apps harmed the children as well as had a positive impact. Tik Tok Apps can be used as a tool for creativity and as a source of income. People often believe that Tik Tok Apps harm children or minors. Gov't must stop this application to save the children's childhood.

The writer is a novelist and author

of short storybooks.















Nowadays, it's all about a contest. It's about the competition to see who gets the most followers, likes, and the highest ratio. People initially created tools like search engines and social media apps to simplify our lives. They've become a tool that allows us to collectively manipulate them into whatever makes more money or is most beneficial to those in power.What could be the upsides and downsides of social media apps? Social media will eliminate face-to-face communication. Social media was not yet a reality. People used to get together with friends and relatives face-to-face before social media. People prefer to connect with their friends and relatives via social media. People will instead keep their heads down and use their phones to communicate, which can negatively impact the relationships between people. Social media can have a substantial adverse effect on communication and quality of life.Nowadays, Tik Tok, an app loved by everyone, from children to teens, supports this trend. This App allows us to create a short video with a musical sound. As with all applications, there are both positive and negative sides.While hobbies are great when you have free time, it is better to do beneficial activities. Nowadays, wasting time on hobbies is becoming more common than useful ones. For example, Tik Tok allows you to play with other people and create your apps.Unfortunately, many children spend their childhood playing Tik Tok, which has become a popular application; this is not just a problem for children who use Tik Tok, but for all ages. Teenagers and adults are at the age when they can be productive, but they become distracted by the Tik Tok application to the point that they forget about other important things.We have seen many people voicing their opinion about Tik Tok Apps; these include elementary school students. This App can harm underage users, especially children. It disrupts their study habitsSo, Parents can surely hope the government will take action to ban the apps like Tik Tok. However, these statements are not 100% correct. Tik Tok Apps harmed the children as well as had a positive impact. Tik Tok Apps can be used as a tool for creativity and as a source of income. People often believe that Tik Tok Apps harm children or minors. Gov't must stop this application to save the children's childhood.The writer is a novelist and authorof short storybooks.