Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh



Heaven may be absent in this world, but there are sparkles of it scattered here and there. Unmatched luxury, mesmeric white-sand beaches and an amazing underwater world make Republic of Maldives an obvious choice for a top holiday destination. Amassed with nearly 1200 paradise-like islands - The paradise island lies in two rows of atolls in the Indian Ocean - just across the equator. It comes as no surprise that tourism is the number one revenue earner for The Republic of Maldives. However, the paradise island marks 50 years of its burgeoning tourism industry.



The beginning for the billion dollars plus industry hadn't been easy. In addition, vulnerable to adverse effects of climate change and a recent pandemic to have swept over the globe, the badly hit tourism industry is recovering fast.



Ranging from how the tourism industry evolved and boomed in the Maldives, to how it is dealing with threats, opportunities and challenges and how the two countries can mutually co-operate on tourism - Maldives High Commissioner, Her Excellency Shiruzimath Sameer has presented us with a detailed and informative exclusive interview.



The interview has been conducted by our Assistant Editor, Shahriar Feroze...



The Maldives High Commissioner - Her Excellency Shiruzimath Sameer



H E Shiruzimath Sameer: As tourism industry of Maldives is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, I am delighted to see the monumental growth of the industry through the last five decades. 50 years ago the Maldives was not perceived like the tourist destination which we are today. Today, Maldives is described as paradise on earth. When one hears Maldives, one imagines the pristine beaches, far-flung lagoons, and picture-perfect islands, which captures and dominates the world's attention for its beauty.



In the 80's there were not many international brands in Maldives. Today we can see diverse brands of hotel chains in Maldives from all corners of the world. Today the name 'Maldives' itself is one of the most trusted tourism brands in the worldwide.



We were named the "World's Leading Destination" for the last consecutive two year at the World Travel Awards. We now have 168 tourist resorts, 12 hotels, 792 guesthouses, 148 safari vessels. Another 107 resorts are currently in different stages of development across the country, of which we expect to open 22 new properties by the end of 2023. With these additions, our bed capacity in operation will increase nearly to 60,000. Our annual tourist arrival is over a million now.



Last year we hosted more than 1.3 million tourists. So far this year we have received over 700k visitors, and we see a growing trend, with increased visitors. Now, the tourism sector is the strongest economic sector of the Maldives, as it is entering to the new age. In the past five decades, the tourism industry of Maldives had seen collective transformation in terms of the services, facilities and even the market segments and tourism concepts.



Daily Observer: As per your credentials, you are a career diplomat. However, in today's world of growing economy-oriented diplomacy, how important is it to promote respective national tourism?



H E Shiruzimath Sameer: Tourism is the main driver of our economic growth, fiscal revenues, and foreign exchange earnings. To promote faster growth, we have rapidly scaled up infrastructure developments, especially in the tourism sector.



We are working towards making the Maldives an accessible tourist destination for all. Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) which is a state owned cooperation mandated to promote Maldives as a tourist destination, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets post pandemic, including fairs, road shows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews.



Daily Observer: The Coronavirus pandemic had badly hit the global tourism industry. How is the Republic of Maldives recovering in the post-pandemic world?



H E Shiruzimath Sameer: I would say, during the covid-19 pandemic, the Maldives tourism recovery drive has been anchored on facilitating maximum safety and security possible to tourists, employees and the public, with minimal inconvenience.



Maldives closed the borders for the international tourist on 27th March 2020. Despite challenges faced during the covid-19 pandemic, we were able to reopen our borders in July 2020, and we welcomed a total of 555,494 international tourists in 2020. In January 2021, arrival numbers stood at 92,103 and it increased to 99,397 by 3rd February 2021 with a daily average of 2,923 tourists. Though this was a decline of 47.5% compared with that of 2020, tourists were seen spending their holidays for longer duration, extending the average duration of stay in the Maldives from 7.2 days in 2020 to 9.2 days in 2021.



As I mentioned earlier, last year we hosted over 1.3 million tourists. We see the growth momentum continuing this year as well.



I take note of the key role by the National Taskforce on Resilience Building and Economic Recovery, and specially the health authorities of Maldives. We are also grateful for the valuable contributions of our friendly neighbours and our international partners in combating the covid-19 pandemic.



Daily Observer: How would you explain your tourism industry's commitment to environmental sustainability?



H E Shiruzimath Sameer: The story of Maldives is one of transformation, innovation, and resilience. 50 years ago, no one could have imagined that our miniscule islands scattered across the Indian Ocean would transform itself into a destination that captures the imaginations and dreams of millions across the globe.



We are doing our part on sustaining and protecting the environment, which is the core foundation of our tourism sector. We are on our track to reduce emissions and reach our aim of net zero by 2030. We are working on initiatives that factor in our nature conservation efforts and climate action.



We are prioritizing development consistent with environmental preservation and sustainability, building upon our longstanding vision of inaugurating and strengthening a Blue Economy. Maldives will continue to stand as the global voice for climate action.



Daily Observer: As far as cost is concerned, Maldives clearly falls under the category of high-end tourism. How do you plan to expand your tourism industry and bring it down to an affordable range for tourists?



H E Shiruzimath Sameer: The expansion and evolution of Maldivian tourism industry is a testament to the growth and sustainability of the tourism sector of Maldives. Maldives has shown swift adaptability and integration of popular travel trends into the tourism.



Tourism was first introduced to Maldives as 'one-island, one-resort,' and this was how it was carried out over the decades until recently. When we took tourism to the inhabitant islands, it was one aspect which has attracted more attention.



In 2008, we have introduced the guesthouse concept, which is of value for all type of tourists. Another phenomenon has been the recent attention paid to home stay tourism. With local tourism, the landscape of tourism in Maldives changed entirely.



It not only provides employment opportunities to prosper the livelihoods of the residents, but also boosts the habitual developments tremendously, with the increased visitors from different segments.



Daily Observer: Would you explain some of the state-sponsored initiatives on conserving beaches, aqua life and nature amid a booming tourism industry in the Republic of Maldives?



H E Shiruzimath Sameer: Perhaps our story is similar to that of other small island nations, which is dependent on the ocean for livelihood and food. But the adverse effects of climate change are posing major threats to this blessing. Coral reefs are dying, some species are vanishing from our oceans, and many are on the cusp of going extinct. This is why, now more than ever, we need to protect and conserve our oceans, as it is the hand that feeds us.



We owe it to our nation, the visitors, and our progeny, to act responsibly, to adapt and make environmentally-conscious decisions to conserve our seas, its biota, and its ecosystems.



The Government has also a partnership with the Blue Prosperity Coalition, a group of organizations working to protect the ocean and grow blue economies. A project called Nooraaje (Blue Maldives).



Government and Blue Prosperity will work with local scientists and civil society to conduct scientific investigations on our sea and maritime resources; develop better maritime spatial planning and determine which areas to protect, in line with our pledge to commit 20 percent of our ocean as protected areas; and conserve our marine ecosystems and wildlife.



Daily Observer: What Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or G-2-G contracts do we have in order to jointly thrive in our separate tourism industries? If not, are you keen to ink tourism related MoUs with Bangladesh?



H E Shiruzimath Sameer: I would like to highlight that in March 2021, His Excellency President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih undertook a state visit to Bangladesh to join the celebrations of the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh as guest of honour.



In February 2021, Foreign Minister His Excellency Abdullah Shahid undertook a bilateral visit. In November 2021, Vice President His Excellency Faisal Naseem made an official visit. And in December 2021, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina undertook a state visit to Maldives.



During the high-level visits the bilateral engagements between Maldives and Bangladesh were further enhanced through new agreements in several key areas, including fisheries, human resources placement, cultural exchange, foreign office consultations, and elimination of double taxation, recruitment of health professionals and youth & sports.



The Cultural Exchange Programme signed between the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of the Republic of Maldives, has a chapter focused on TOURISM for both countries to cooperate, develop cultural tourism, and further cooperate to enhance visits to world heritage sites and sites of historic, archaeological and cultural significance in each other's countries.

