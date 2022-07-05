

Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’



Well-known Chittagong will substitute if this tunnel is unfastened. River-hill and sea-estuary Chittagong will get a neoteric look. Another Chittagong will be augmented on the other side of the river. Housing system including trade and commerce will be expanded. Like Shanghai in China, Chittagong will be a one city two town.



The Karnafuli River divides the commercial capital of the country, Chittagong. Although three bridges have already been built over this river, it is not adequate for this salient region. In addition, the construction of a bridge over the Karnafuli River generated a difficulty of siltation at the bottom, which posed a major threat to the port of Chittagong.



Although Chittagong metropolis is economically advanced due to the country's major seaports, Anwara on the other side of Karnafuli endures dilapidated. The port was not swelled across the Karnafuli river due to lack of road congruence. To address this complication, the government took initiative to build a tunnel at the bottom without constructing any new bridge at Karnafuli.



The embryonic 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel' on the Karnafuli River in Chittagong while accomplished, it will be the first tunnel under the river in South Asia.



The length of this path at the bottom of the river is 3.32 km. All the lane you will be under a masses of water. Now it takes an hour to cross the path only five minutes to tunnel. The tunnel can be reached from the tourist city of Cox's Bazar and Matarbari deep seaport.



If it is effectuated, it will revolutionize the road communication system in the region. The tunnel will connect the salvation of the country's economy with the Dhaka-Chittagong highway and the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway.



Due to the tunnel, a bridge will be initiated between the commercial capital of the country and the port city of South Chittagong. Urbanization, industrialization and port activities will be lengthened on the south bank of Karnafuli river.



Vast economic endeavor is going on in South Chittagong including the economic zone around the tunnel project. The Korean Export Processing Zone in Anwara, Chittagong the largest private sector fertilizer factory (Kafco), Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Factory Limited (CUFL) and Chittagong Port are expanding their operations.



Besides, a number of industries including coal based thermal power plant and LNG station are being set up at Matarbari in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar with domestic and foreign investment. The 'One City Two Town' is being built in Chittagong following the Shanghai City of China, mainly around the Karnafuli Tunnel which is going to open the gateway to new economic possibilities.



As a result, the way of living for the people of this region will swap. The construction of the Karnafuli Tunnel will initiate massive employment and surge exports due to industrial development, headway of tourism industry and easy communication system around the arena. Thus, massive socio-economic advancement of the country including poverty alleviation will be consummated.



According to the DPP, if the project is implemented, the financial and economic IRR will be 8.19 percent and 12.49 percent respectively. In addition, the Financial and Economic Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) will be 1.05 and 1.5 gradully. As a result, construction of Karnafuli tunnel will have a great impact on GDP.



Consequently, the construction of Karnafuli Tunnel modern communication system will be developed between Dhaka-Chittagong and Cox's Bazar and connection will be established with Asian Highway.



Therefore travel time and cost will be reduced and the process of transporting raw materials and manufactured goods from the eastern part of the country to Chittagong port, airport and northwestern part of the country will be convenient.



The construction of the Karnafuli Tunnel Project will have a significant impact on the economic headway of the country, including the elimination of unemployment, subsequently the simplification and modernization of industries as well.



The tunnel project will ensure a direct road link network with the mega project fleet around Matarbari, the Chittagong Port Bay Terminal and the Bangabandhu Industrial City accomplished over a large area of Mirsarai and Sonagazi in Feni. Besides, the country's first deep seaport is being built in the Matarbari area of Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar. Banshkhali is a coal based thermal power plant.



There is an LNG station in Maheshkhali and Anwara is a large economic zone. Bangabandhu Tunnel will play a revolutionary role in communicating with these mega projects. If it is launched, there will be huge decisive innovations in the development, investment, industrialization, and tourism and housing sectors in the greater Chittagong region including the port city. This tunnel will make a significant contribution to the national economy.

The writer is former president

of Bangladesh Journalism

Students Council (BJSC)

















The country's maiden tunnel 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel' has been constructed under the Karnafuli River to accomplish the port city of Chittagong a 'One City Two Town' model in the vogue of Shanghai, China. The tunnel will assemble the two edges of the city by opening in December this year.Well-known Chittagong will substitute if this tunnel is unfastened. River-hill and sea-estuary Chittagong will get a neoteric look. Another Chittagong will be augmented on the other side of the river. Housing system including trade and commerce will be expanded. Like Shanghai in China, Chittagong will be a one city two town.The Karnafuli River divides the commercial capital of the country, Chittagong. Although three bridges have already been built over this river, it is not adequate for this salient region. In addition, the construction of a bridge over the Karnafuli River generated a difficulty of siltation at the bottom, which posed a major threat to the port of Chittagong.Although Chittagong metropolis is economically advanced due to the country's major seaports, Anwara on the other side of Karnafuli endures dilapidated. The port was not swelled across the Karnafuli river due to lack of road congruence. To address this complication, the government took initiative to build a tunnel at the bottom without constructing any new bridge at Karnafuli.The embryonic 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel' on the Karnafuli River in Chittagong while accomplished, it will be the first tunnel under the river in South Asia.The length of this path at the bottom of the river is 3.32 km. All the lane you will be under a masses of water. Now it takes an hour to cross the path only five minutes to tunnel. The tunnel can be reached from the tourist city of Cox's Bazar and Matarbari deep seaport.If it is effectuated, it will revolutionize the road communication system in the region. The tunnel will connect the salvation of the country's economy with the Dhaka-Chittagong highway and the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway.Due to the tunnel, a bridge will be initiated between the commercial capital of the country and the port city of South Chittagong. Urbanization, industrialization and port activities will be lengthened on the south bank of Karnafuli river.Vast economic endeavor is going on in South Chittagong including the economic zone around the tunnel project. The Korean Export Processing Zone in Anwara, Chittagong the largest private sector fertilizer factory (Kafco), Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Factory Limited (CUFL) and Chittagong Port are expanding their operations.Besides, a number of industries including coal based thermal power plant and LNG station are being set up at Matarbari in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar with domestic and foreign investment. The 'One City Two Town' is being built in Chittagong following the Shanghai City of China, mainly around the Karnafuli Tunnel which is going to open the gateway to new economic possibilities.As a result, the way of living for the people of this region will swap. The construction of the Karnafuli Tunnel will initiate massive employment and surge exports due to industrial development, headway of tourism industry and easy communication system around the arena. Thus, massive socio-economic advancement of the country including poverty alleviation will be consummated.According to the DPP, if the project is implemented, the financial and economic IRR will be 8.19 percent and 12.49 percent respectively. In addition, the Financial and Economic Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) will be 1.05 and 1.5 gradully. As a result, construction of Karnafuli tunnel will have a great impact on GDP.Consequently, the construction of Karnafuli Tunnel modern communication system will be developed between Dhaka-Chittagong and Cox's Bazar and connection will be established with Asian Highway.Therefore travel time and cost will be reduced and the process of transporting raw materials and manufactured goods from the eastern part of the country to Chittagong port, airport and northwestern part of the country will be convenient.The construction of the Karnafuli Tunnel Project will have a significant impact on the economic headway of the country, including the elimination of unemployment, subsequently the simplification and modernization of industries as well.The tunnel project will ensure a direct road link network with the mega project fleet around Matarbari, the Chittagong Port Bay Terminal and the Bangabandhu Industrial City accomplished over a large area of Mirsarai and Sonagazi in Feni. Besides, the country's first deep seaport is being built in the Matarbari area of Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar. Banshkhali is a coal based thermal power plant.There is an LNG station in Maheshkhali and Anwara is a large economic zone. Bangabandhu Tunnel will play a revolutionary role in communicating with these mega projects. If it is launched, there will be huge decisive innovations in the development, investment, industrialization, and tourism and housing sectors in the greater Chittagong region including the port city. This tunnel will make a significant contribution to the national economy.The writer is former presidentof Bangladesh JournalismStudents Council (BJSC)