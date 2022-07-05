Video
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:06 PM
New body of Lions Club of Dhaka Cluskey formed

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Our Correspondent

The newly-formed executive committee of Lions Club of Dhaka Cluskey under the Lions Clubs International District 315 B1-Bangladesh. photo: observer

The newly-formed executive committee of Lions Club of Dhaka Cluskey under the Lions Clubs International District 315 B1-Bangladesh. photo: observer

FENI, July 4: The new committee of Lions Club of Dhaka Cluskey under the Lions Clubs International District 315 B1-Bangladesh has been formed for 2022-2023 in the district on Sunday.
A function was held at a local restaurant in the district town in this connection.
Among others, Senior Lion of Lions Clubs International District 315B2 Bangladesh and Feni Press Club President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, dignitaries, lions and leo leaders were present at the function.
Lion Mir Hossain Rasel has taken charge as the new president. Outgoing president Lion Kazi Rahim handed over charge to him.
Vice-President  Lion M  Faisal, Vice-President Lion Ashfak Ahmed Chowdhury and Safiul Alam, General Secretary Mohammad  Sharif  Hossain, Treasurer Helal Uddin, Marketing Chairman Mohammad Masud and Service Chairman Lion Badiul Alam Sifon have also taken charges.



« PreviousNext »

