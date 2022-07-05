New body of Lions Club of Dhaka Cluskey formed



The newly-formed executive committee of Lions Club of Dhaka Cluskey under the Lions Clubs International District 315 B1-Bangladesh. photo: observer

A function was held at a local restaurant in the district town in this connection.

Among others, Senior Lion of Lions Clubs International District 315B2 Bangladesh and Feni Press Club President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, dignitaries, lions and leo leaders were present at the function.

Lion Mir Hossain Rasel has taken charge as the new president. Outgoing president Lion Kazi Rahim handed over charge to him.

