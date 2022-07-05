Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on prevention of drug abuse held at Paikgachha

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Our Correspondent

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, July 4: A workshop on prevention of drug abuse to formulate an integrated action plan for building social movement to prevent drug abuse was held in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Paikgachha Upazila administration organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room in collaboration with the Khulna Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).
Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu was present as chief guest at the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mamtaz Begum in the chair.
Paikgachha Upazila Vice-Chairman Lipika Dhali, Sub-Inspector Mosharraf Hossain and Assistant Commissioner (Land) M Abdullah Ibne Masud Ahmed attended the programme as special guests.
Khulna DNC Deputy Director Mizanur Rahman presented the keynote speech at the workshop conducted by Upazila Assistant Programmer Mridul Kanti Das.
Principal Mihir Baran Mandal, Headmaster Ajit Kumar Sarker, Rabiul Islam, Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad, Kawsar Ali Joyaddar, KM Arifuzzaman Tuhin, Kajal Kanti Biswas, Shahzada Elias, Khalekuzzaman, Rahima Akter Shampa and Press Club President Abdul Aziz, among others, were also present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New body of Lions Club of Dhaka Cluskey formed
Workshop on prevention of drug abuse held at Paikgachha
4,600 people get relief goods at Kulaura
Meghna River devours 50 houses at Nabinagar of Brahmanbaria
Students of small ethnic groups get bicycles at Gobindaganj
Four nabbed with drugs in Bogura, Sirajganj
Four boys electrocuted in four dists
Nine people murdered in eight districts


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft