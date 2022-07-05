Workshop on prevention of drug abuse held at Paikgachha

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, July 4: A workshop on prevention of drug abuse to formulate an integrated action plan for building social movement to prevent drug abuse was held in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Paikgachha Upazila administration organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room in collaboration with the Khulna Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).

Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu was present as chief guest at the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mamtaz Begum in the chair.

Paikgachha Upazila Vice-Chairman Lipika Dhali, Sub-Inspector Mosharraf Hossain and Assistant Commissioner (Land) M Abdullah Ibne Masud Ahmed attended the programme as special guests.

Khulna DNC Deputy Director Mizanur Rahman presented the keynote speech at the workshop conducted by Upazila Assistant Programmer Mridul Kanti Das.

Principal Mihir Baran Mandal, Headmaster Ajit Kumar Sarker, Rabiul Islam, Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad, Kawsar Ali Joyaddar, KM Arifuzzaman Tuhin, Kajal Kanti Biswas, Shahzada Elias, Khalekuzzaman, Rahima Akter Shampa and Press Club President Abdul Aziz, among others, were also present at that time.

















