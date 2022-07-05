4,600 people get relief goods at Kulaura

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, July 4: Relief materials were distributed among 4,600 flood-hit people of Kulaura Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

Moulvibazar Zilla Parishad administrator and District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Misbahur Rahman distributed the relief materials among the flood-hit people on the Zilla Parishad premises.

While speaking on the occasion, Misbahur Rahman said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is distributing adequate relief items among the people of the flood-hit areas. Following this, rice packets were handed over to 4,600 families in Kulaura Upazila."

Kulaura Municipality Mayor Principal Sipar Uddin Ahmed, Kulaura Upazila AL GS ASM Kamrul Islam, Kulaura Press Club President M Shakil Rashid Chowdhury, and Upazila AL Organizing Secretary Badrul Islam Badar, among others, were also present during the distribution.













