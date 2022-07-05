Meghna River devours 50 houses at Nabinagar of Brahmanbaria



A view of the erosion by the Meghna River in Nabinagar Upazila. photo: observer

About 50 houses of Kandapara, Dori Lapang and Chitri Village at Paschim Union in the upazila have been devoured in the river. A few families of Chitri Village are living a dehumanised life after losing their houses due to river erosion.

Many are leaving their houses with their families. If necessary steps are not taken to prevent erosion, the locals are fearing that the map of the upazila will change as several villages including schools, mosques and madrasas will be lost in the river. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ekramul Siddique said, "We have visited the affected areas. The Upazila Parishad has provided dry food and financial assistance. We are working to build houses under the shelter project for those whose houses were devoured in the river."











