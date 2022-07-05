Video
Students of small ethnic groups get bicycles at Gobindaganj

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Our Correspondent

Bicycles and stipend money were distributed to the students of small ethnic groups at a function held on the premises of Adampur Church under Katabari Union at Gobindaganj on Saturday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, July 4: Students of small ethnic groups living on the plain land of Gobindaganj Upazila in the district got bicycles and stipend money from the upazila administration on Saturday for travelling to schools and college and meeting up their educational expenses.
The bicycles  and stipend money were distributed to the students of small ethnic groups here under the project of Development Assistance for Special Area (except CHT) of Prime Minister Office, said an official.
In this regard, a function was also held on the premises of Adampur Church under Katabari Union of the upazila with UNO Arif Hossain in the chair.
DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.
Assistant Commissioner (Land) Tuhin Hossain, Upazila Engineer of LGED Abdul Latif, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md. Jahirul Islam, local social workers Emeli Hambrom, Lazarus Tudu, Lusen Kisku addressed the function, among others.
The speakers, in their speech, said bicycles  and stipend money of the project would inspire the students of the small ethnic groups to receive education with much enthusiasm.
DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said, the project is being implemented for the children of the small ethnic minorities to reduce imbalance and speed up the economic development of the ethnic groups.
The DC also urged the students to be more serious and studious to go to schools and colleges regularly and receive education properly to make good results in all exams including public ones.
Later, DC Oliur Rahman distributed bicycles  and stipend money to the selected students of small ethnic groups.
Earlier, the artistes of small ethnic groups welcomed the DC and other guests by performing Santali songs and dances.


