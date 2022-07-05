Four nabbed with drugs in Bogura, Sirajganj

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Bogura and Sirajganj, on Saturday.

BOGURA: Police arrested a drug peddler along with hemp from Adamdighi Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested man is Rabbi Mandal, 46, hailed from Naogaon District.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Santahar Municipal Town at around 9:30 pm and arrested Rabbi, said Santahar Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Rakib Hossain.

SI Rakib further said about one and a half kilograms of hemp were also seized from his possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Adamdighi Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the SI added.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three people along with 2kg and 630 grams of heroin from Saidabad area under Bangbandhu Bridge Pashchim PS in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Rashidul Haque Moni, 22, son of Shamsul Huda of Sultanganj Village, and Roni, 23, son of Md Kamal of Brahman Village in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi; and Shakil Ahmed, 20, son Shafiqul Islam of Harma Village in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB-12 Deputy Commander Major Kazi Alamgir Hossain said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Saidabad area in the afternoon and arrested the trio from a private car.

RAB members also recovered the heroin worth about Tk 2.5 crore from their possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the RAB official added.











