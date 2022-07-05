Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four boys electrocuted in four dists

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Our Correspondents

Four boys including a madrasa student have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Gazipur, Sherpur, Chapainawabganj and Brahmanbaria, in three days.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Ahad, 12, son of Ashraful Islam, a resident of Mauna area under Sreepur Upazila of the district. He was a second grader at a local school.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ahad came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was moving a rechargeable fan at his rented house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
SHERPUR: A college student was electrocuted in Sreebardi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Manzurul Isalm, 18, son of Monu Miah, a resident of Bhati Langorpara Charbond Village in the upazila. He was a student of Sherpur Government College.
Local sources said Manzurul and his uncle Anwar were repairing the power connection of an irrigation pump in the morning. Suddenly, Anwar came in contact with a live electric wire at around 9:30 am, which left him injured. Manzurul was also electrocuted while trying to save his uncle and died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.
Injured Anwar was taken to Sreebardi Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge of Sreebardi Police Station Biplob Kumar Bishwas confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sairul Islam, 19, son of Kader Hossain, a resident of Prothom Chakkriti Village under Chakkirti Union in the upazila.
Chakkirti Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Anwar Hossain said Sairul came in contact with an electric wire while working in his house at around 9 am, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead, the UP chairman added.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Emdadul Haque Babu, 17, son of Sajedul Haque, a resident of Chapartala Village under Chapartala Union in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district. He was a student of Hafizul Uloom Madrasa in Panchgaon of Harashpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Emdadul Haque Babu came in contact with live electricity at around 7:10am while he was collecting jackfruit from a tree nearby the madrasa, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New body of Lions Club of Dhaka Cluskey formed
Workshop on prevention of drug abuse held at Paikgachha
4,600 people get relief goods at Kulaura
Meghna River devours 50 houses at Nabinagar of Brahmanbaria
Students of small ethnic groups get bicycles at Gobindaganj
Four nabbed with drugs in Bogura, Sirajganj
Four boys electrocuted in four dists
Nine people murdered in eight districts


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft