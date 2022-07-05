Four boys electrocuted in four dists

Four boys including a madrasa student have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Gazipur, Sherpur, Chapainawabganj and Brahmanbaria, in three days.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Ahad, 12, son of Ashraful Islam, a resident of Mauna area under Sreepur Upazila of the district. He was a second grader at a local school.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ahad came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was moving a rechargeable fan at his rented house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

SHERPUR: A college student was electrocuted in Sreebardi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manzurul Isalm, 18, son of Monu Miah, a resident of Bhati Langorpara Charbond Village in the upazila. He was a student of Sherpur Government College.

Local sources said Manzurul and his uncle Anwar were repairing the power connection of an irrigation pump in the morning. Suddenly, Anwar came in contact with a live electric wire at around 9:30 am, which left him injured. Manzurul was also electrocuted while trying to save his uncle and died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

Injured Anwar was taken to Sreebardi Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreebardi Police Station Biplob Kumar Bishwas confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sairul Islam, 19, son of Kader Hossain, a resident of Prothom Chakkriti Village under Chakkirti Union in the upazila.

Chakkirti Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Anwar Hossain said Sairul came in contact with an electric wire while working in his house at around 9 am, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead, the UP chairman added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Emdadul Haque Babu, 17, son of Sajedul Haque, a resident of Chapartala Village under Chapartala Union in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district. He was a student of Hafizul Uloom Madrasa in Panchgaon of Harashpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Emdadul Haque Babu came in contact with live electricity at around 7:10am while he was collecting jackfruit from a tree nearby the madrasa, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.







