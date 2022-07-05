Nine people murdered in eight districts

Nine people including four women and three minor children have allegedly been murdered in separate incidents in eight districts- Gopalganj, Sunamganj, Jamalpur, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Patuakhali, Sherpur and Mymensingh, in five days.

GOPALGANJ: A housewife was killed and her husband injured in an attack carried out by their rivals in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Jimi Begum, 30, was the wife of Nur Alam, a resident of Paikdia Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nur Alam had been at loggerheads with one Faruque Molla of the area over money transaction.

Following this, Faruque Molla called Nur Alam and his wife Jimi Begum to his house at night for arbitration to settle the matter.

At that time, Faruque along with his people beat up the couple mercilessly, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jimi Begum dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injured Nur Alam was shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.

However, the law enforcers arrested eight people in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Md Abu Bakar Mia confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision.

SUNAMGANJ: A young man was allegedly killed by his cousin in Shantiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Najibul, son of Toklibul Uddin, a resident of Beergaon Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Najibul and his cousin Sepul Mia were locked into a clash with sharp weapons at around 11 am over a feud of a pond in the area, which left Najibul critically injured.

He was rushed to nearby Kaitak Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Shantiganj PS OC Mohammad Khaled confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A minor girl was hacked to death by her mother in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in Kuturia Madyapara area under Bhatara Union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Mohona Akhter, 7, daughter of Saudi Arabia expatriate Mohammad Ali, a resident of the area. She was a second grader at Chandanpur Primary School.

Police and local sources said Bedena Begum, 25, strangled her daughter Mohona and hacked her to death in her house in the morning.

She, later, called her neighbours and confessed of killing Mohona.

Locals informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Bedena Begum in this regard.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Murshed Ali confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: A woman and her son were allegedly slaughtered by miscreants at their house in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Sunday monrning.

The deceased were identified as Rajia Sultana Kakoli, 42, and her son Talha Islam, 8, residents of Gopindi area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Kakoli and her son went to sleep in separate rooms on Saturday night as usual.

Later on, locals spotted the throat-slit bodies of them on Sunday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police as well as CID members rushed to the scene, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station (PS) Azizul Haque.

He said the bodies were sent to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, police are in action to identify and arrest the miscreants, the OC added.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A housemaid of Begumganj Upazila was allegedly murdered in the district town on Thursday.

Deceased Mahinur Akhter, 19, was the daughter of Md Nurul Haque, a resident of Talibpur Village under Chhoyani Union in the upazila.

The deceased's brother Mamun said Mahinur had been working as a maid in a house in Uttar Fakirpur area of the district town since the last one year.

The house owner Nasim Uddin Babu informed them that Mahinur died on Thursday evening through mobile phone.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its different parts.

The deceased's brother alleged that the house owner along with his family members tortured Mahinur to death.

House owner Nasim Uddin denied the allegation, saying that Mahinur committed suicide.

However, the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Sudharam Model PS OC Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man was allegedly killed by his son-in-law's black magic in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Nazrul Islam, 55, was a resident of Raisaheb Village under Chandradwip Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nazrul's daughter got married with Asadul Hawlader, son of Abul Hawlader of the same village, about one year back.

Valuables including Tk 95,000 in cash, gold ornaments and land deeds were stolen from Asadul's house recently.

Asadul went to a fakir at Tekerhat on June 25 in connection with identifying the thief.

With the help of the fakir, Asadul then casted a spell that left Nazrul seriously sick.

At that time, Nazrul confessed of stealing the valuables and gave those back to Asadul.

Later on, Nazrul died in the house at dawn on Thursday.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A newlywed young woman was murdered by her neighbour in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Diti, 18, wife of Khairul of Chellakhali Sanyashibhita area. She was the daughter of Musa Mia of Kalinagar Moholla under Nalitabari Municipality.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Diti lived in her father's house as her husband had a job in Dhaka.

However, Ruhul Amin, 25, a neighbour of Diti and a drug addict, chopped Diti with a sharp weapon in Kalinagar area at around 9:30pm, leaving her critically injured.

Hearing her scream, locals rescued her and rushed to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, Diti succumbed to her injuries at around 10:30pm on the way to the MMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Musa Mia lodged a murdered a case with Nalitabari PS in this regard.

However, the law enforcers arrested accused Ruhul Amin.

Police suspect that Diti might have been killed over love affair with Ruhul Amin.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A newborn baby was alleged killed by a cleaner of Haluaghat Upazila of the district.

Manik Chandra Sarker, son of late Chitta Ranjan Sarker of Sahapara area under Haluaghat Municipality, lodged a complaint to the upazila health and family planning officer and Haluaghat PS OC on Wednesday in this regard.

According to the complaint, Minati Rani Rabidas, a resident of Uttar Khoyrakuri Village, is a cleaner at Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex. She took about Tk 50,000 on different occasions after Suma Rani Sarker got pregnant. However, she forbade Suma Rani's family members while they were trying to admit her to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex on March 3 last. Minati Rani gave wrong treatment to pregnant Suma Rani Sarker that left the newborn baby seriously sick by born.

The baby was, later, taken to the MMCH in critical condition. The newborn died there.

Haluaghat PS OC Md Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation is going on in this connection.











