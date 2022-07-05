Researchers urged to explore investment opportunity in south region after opening of Padma Bridge



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, as chief guest, speaking at the meeting on the achievement of Khulna University on education, research and infrastructure development and future plan on the KU campus on Sunday. photo: observer

She was speaking as the chief guest at the meeting on the achievement of Khulna University (KU) on education, research and infrastructure development and future plan; the meeting was held at the Shaheed Tazuddin Bhaban at the KU.

"Huge investment opportunities including industrialisation, employment and tourism possibility have been created in the country's south zone after opening of the Padma Bridge, and researchers can help boost country's economy through their outstanding research.

Both foreign and country's investors are ready to invest here, but they want to know detail information and statistics about what kind of investment is better and profitable, she said, adding that KU researchers can help assist investors.

Besides, researchers can help strengthen University-Industry linkage through research.

Universities would create new eco-system to fulfil current demand, She said, adding that University Grant Commission (UGC) would create new era for working of universities.

She also gave assurance of approving KUs different projects including organgram, soft infrastructure, etc.

KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain chaired the meeting while UGC member Professor Dr Md Sazzat Hossain and Professor Dr Hosneara, among others, spoke.

Acting Registrar Professor Khan Golam Quddus screened PowerPoint presentation on KUs achievement as well as future project plan.











KHULNA, July 4: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni here on Sunday night underscored the need of huge investment in the country's south region after opening of the Padma Bridge, adding that KU should do research on investment possibility there.She was speaking as the chief guest at the meeting on the achievement of Khulna University (KU) on education, research and infrastructure development and future plan; the meeting was held at the Shaheed Tazuddin Bhaban at the KU."Huge investment opportunities including industrialisation, employment and tourism possibility have been created in the country's south zone after opening of the Padma Bridge, and researchers can help boost country's economy through their outstanding research.Both foreign and country's investors are ready to invest here, but they want to know detail information and statistics about what kind of investment is better and profitable, she said, adding that KU researchers can help assist investors.Besides, researchers can help strengthen University-Industry linkage through research.Universities would create new eco-system to fulfil current demand, She said, adding that University Grant Commission (UGC) would create new era for working of universities.She also gave assurance of approving KUs different projects including organgram, soft infrastructure, etc.KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain chaired the meeting while UGC member Professor Dr Md Sazzat Hossain and Professor Dr Hosneara, among others, spoke.Acting Registrar Professor Khan Golam Quddus screened PowerPoint presentation on KUs achievement as well as future project plan.