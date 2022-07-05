'Imran's politics would end after Punjab by-polls': Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif says that Imran Khan's politics will be eliminated in the July 17 by-polls.

Speaking at an election rally in PP-158, Dharampura, on Sunday, she said the people of Punjab would vote for Punjab's development in the by-poll and eliminate politics of the PTI chairman from the province.

Criticising the former prime minister, she said he ruled the country with the help of crutches (the establishment) and his government fell the day these crutches were withdrawn. She said Khan was the first politician who was calling upon 'the neutrals' to bring him back into power as his ouster had mentally deranged him.

Maryam said the PTI chairman was repeatedly urging the people to take to the streets against the incumbent government but nobody was paying heed to his protest calls. -DAWN

