Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims

ANKARA, July 4: Turkey has halted a Russian-flagged cargo vessel disconnected its Black Sea seashore and is investigating a Ukrainian assertion that it was carrying stolen grain, a elder Turkish authoritative said connected Monday.

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said connected Sunday the Zhibek Zholy was detained by Turkish customs authorities. Ukraine had antecedently asked Ankara to detain it, according to an authoritative and documents viewed by Reuters.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of stealing atom from the territories that Russian forces person seized since their penetration began successful precocious February. The Kremlin has antecedently denied that Russia has stolen immoderate Ukrainian grain.

"Upon request, the vessel named Zhibek Zholy was halted disconnected Karasu (port)," a elder authoritative said. "The allegations are being investigated thoroughly. It is not written connected the atom who it belongs to."

He said Turkey was successful interaction with Russia, the United Nations and 3rd parties regarding the issue.

On Sunday, Reuters reporters saw the vessel anchored astir 1 km from the enactment and extracurricular of the Karasu larboard successful northwest Turkey's Sakarya province. At the clip determination were nary evident signs of question aboard oregon by different vessels nearby.

Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar had said connected Ukrainian nationalist tv that the ship's destiny would beryllium decided by a gathering of investigators connected Monday and that Ukraine was hoping for the confiscation of the grain.

A Ukrainian overseas ministry official, citing accusation from Ukraine's maritime administration, told Reuters connected Friday the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy had loaded the archetypal cargo of immoderate 4,500 tonnes of Ukrainian atom from Berdyansk, a Russian-occupied larboard successful southbound Ukraine. -REUTERS











