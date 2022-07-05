Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Macron reshapes French cabinet for tricky 2nd term

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291

PARIS, July 4: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reshuffled his government in search of a fresh start for his second term, dogged by his failure to win a parliamentary majority last month.
While he finally ceded to public pressure by removing Damien Abad, the solidarity and social cohesion minister facing a rape probe, there was little sign of a major renewal that could turn Macron's fortunes around.
Monday's reshuffle brought in some new faces, including Abad's replacement, French Red Cross chief Jean-Christophe Combe, and emergency doctor Francois Braun as health minister.
OECD chief economist Laurence Boone was named Europe minister, replacing Macron loyalist Clement Beaune who became notorious for verbal jousting with Brexit supporters. Beaune was moved to the transport ministry.
Other posts in the 41-strong cabinet mostly went to politicians from the different factions in Macron's camp. The foreign, finance and defence ministers all remained in place.
Christophe Bechu, mayor of the Loire city of Angers and a close ally of former prime minister Edouard Philippe, was named environment minister -- long trailed by the president as a top priority for the five years ahead.
"It's a message to the troops: loyalty will be rewarded. Looking ahead to the coming months, when votes on new laws are likely to come down to just a few votes," tweeted Frederic Says, a political commentator for broadcaster France Culture.
"There's no surprises here," Communist Party chief Fabien Roussel told broadcaster LCI, saying he "feels like they're just starting over again with the same people".
A first test for the new government will come on July 6, when Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will lay out her policies before parliament. The government is still mum on whether it will hold a traditional high-stakes confidence vote afterwards.
Macron beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen a second time in April's presidential run-off to win a new five-year term. But a lacklustre campaign for last month's parliamentary vote saw his supporters win just 250 seats, 39 short of the absolute majority needed to push through new laws.
"In a mere press release, Emmanuel Macron announces the new government. Those who failed are all reappointed," tweeted Le Pen, saying the president had "ignored" the demands of the French for a "different politics".
Macron was largely absent from the domestic political stage between the presidential election and the vote for the National Assembly -- absorbing himself instead on the international scene with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Imran's politics would end after Punjab by-polls': Maryam
Three killed in Copenhagen mall shooting, 22-year-old suspect arrested
Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims
Putin orders Ukraine offensive to continue after capture of Lugansk
Fishermen block the harbor of IJmuiden, The Netherlands
Macron reshapes French cabinet for tricky 2nd term
Modi to inaugurate Digital India Week, launch schemes
Take India from ‘Appeasement to fulfilment’: Modi to BJP leaders


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft