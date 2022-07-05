Video
Modi to inaugurate Digital India Week, launch schemes

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292

NEW DELHI, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar on Monday, with the theme of 'Catalyzing New India's Techade', to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. PM Modi will launch 'Digital India Bhashini' that will enable Indians an easy access to the internet and digital services in vernacular languages, along with 'Digital India GENESIS' (Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups), a national deep-tech startup platform. For both schemes, the total budget of INR 750 crore has been envisaged, the Prime Minister's Office said.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate 'MyScheme' to the citizens, which will provide access to government schemes at a single place.
Moreover, the two-day event will also demonstrate the ease public digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin, Digilocker, among others, provide to the             citizens.
Startups, government leaders, and industry and academia specialists will participate and over 200 stalls is expected to be set up by Indian unicorns and          startups.
Moreover, affordable laptops and smartphones, starting from INR 20,000 to INR 5,000 respectively, will be showcased from RDP Workstations, which was awarded the 'Manufacturing of Laptops' award by the Government of India.    -HT


