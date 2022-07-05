Kyrgios eyes Wimbledon quarters as Nadal picks up the pace

LONDON, JULY 4: Nick Kyrgios is back in action at Wimbledon on Monday after his dramatic victory against Stefanos Tsitispas as he closes in on a mouthwatering semi-final with Rafael Nadal.

The maverick Australian toppled Tsitispas in a heated four-set thriller on Saturday, during which he called for the fourth seed to be kicked out of the tournament for hitting a ball into the crowd.

Kyrgios called the umpire a "disgrace" as tempers frayed and the bad feeling spilled over into the post-match press conferences.

The defeated Greek player said his opponent has an "evil side" and described him as a "bully", comments that Kyrgios laughed off. Kyrgios, 40th in the world, thrives on his bad-boy image and Saturday's outbursts were not even his first of the tournament.

But it will be a different challenge against American Brandon Nakashima, a player he has never faced before, and he may struggle to re-create the big-match intensity on Centre Court.

Kyrgios, who has only reached the quarter-finals of two Grand Slams, believes he has the firepower to win Wimbledon.

"Round by round, if I keep doing my things, I feel good. I'm all right," said the 27-year-old, who had vocal support from the crowd on Saturday despite his antics.

Nadal, chasing the third leg of a calendar Grand Slam, found his rhythm in his third-round match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego and now faces Dutch 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, twice a winner at the All England Club, swept into the last 16 in straight sets after needing four sets to progress in his opening two matches. -AFP