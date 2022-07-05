Video
Zaheer Abbas shifted to another hospital

Family urges fans to keep him in prayers

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
BIPIN DANI

The health of former Pakistani batsman Zaheer Abbas has worsened, it is learnt.
The 74-year old Asian Bradman, who was being treated in Paddington's Saint Mary Hospital, is now shifted to Hammersmith Hospital for further care.
Abbas' India-born wife Rita Luthra (known as Samina Abbas after marriage in 1988), speaking exclusively over the telephone from the hospital said, "this hospital is better for the treatment of the organs".
Zaheer Abbas' kidney is enlarged and there are other complications as well.
"One day he is better and the other day his condition deteriorates. On Sunday he had a temperature also. The foreign doctors are treating him here over here.  We are yet to trace any Indian or Pakistani doctor in this hospital. At present, he is in the separate ward but may be taken to an ICU", she said.   
Earlier, Abbas' Dubai-based daughter Roshana said, "Through you my sister Hiba, Rudabah and I would like to say that we are very touched with the outpouring of love and prayers from dad's fans and friends from all over the world and would like to thank every one of them. Please keep him in your prayers".







