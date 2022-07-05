Video
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022
Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Goal galore in Munshiganj

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Players of Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society. photo: BFF

Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society had literally blown away all red Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra on Monday in a one-sided 7-1 match at Bir Shrestha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
The melees in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League are getting more and more interesting. Winning the match, the Old Dhaka team made its survival easy in the second phase of the league. So far, that was the biggest margin win in the ongoing BPL. Rahmatganj moved up to ninth place with 14 points after 18 matches. The Muktijoddha Sangsad placed 11th with 11 points.
Although the Muktis played well in the beginning, they stumbled after digesting the first goal. Rahmatganj managed to keep the spirit and score one after another.  
The Old Dhaka boys opened the net in the 26th minute when Philip Azah headed on Kiran's measured free-kick. In the 37th minute, Sunday utilised an opportunity after the ball was bounced back and hit the net to double the lead.
Although the margin was reduced for the all-red boys by Qatar resident Obaidur Rahman Nawab right before the breather, Rahmatganj's Alami scored their third goal soon in the second half.
Despite changing the goalkeeper then, the fate of Muktijoddha didn't change at all. The team consumed four more goals afterwards.
Lansing Tore scored one for Rahmatganj in the 80th minute while Khandaker Ashraful in the 86th  minute, Sunday in the 89th minute and Philippe scored the last one in added time. Netting so many goals, Rahmatganj made their mark and win the match by a big margin on the day.
In the other match of the day, Bangladesh Police Football Club defeated Uttar Baridhara Club by 1-0.


