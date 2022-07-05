Video
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Shakib's unbeaten fifty fails to escape defeat

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket team travelling to Guyana from Dominica for the 3rd T20i. photo: BCB

Bangladesh conceded 35-run defeat in the 2nd of the three-match T20i series against West Indies on Sunday at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica despite unbeaten half century from the bat of Shakib Al Hasan.
West Indies preferred to bat first winning the toss and posted mammoth 193-run's total for five wickets ridding on the monstrous 61 off 28 from Caribbean giant Rovman Powell backed by 57 off 43 from Brandon King and 34 off 30 from the skipper Nicholas Pooran. Powell sent the ball to the crowd for six times and to the rope twice.
Bangladesh bowlers, especially the pacers were very untidy in line and length. Two leading pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman had been very indiscipline with the ball. Both of them went wicketless and generous to opponents to throw score-able deliveries. Taskin conceded 46 runs from three overs while Mustafiz gave 37 from his four overs. The oddest thing was Mustafiz's three wides, which he gave in an over! He also gave a no ball. Shakib, who gave 15 runs from his first three overs, was slaughtered by Powell in the final over to swallow 23 runs!
Shoriful Islam however, was the most successful Bangladesh bowlers scalping two wickets for 40 runs. Shakib, Sheikh Mahedi and Mosaddek Hossain shared the rest among them.
Mosaddek delivered one over which was a maiden wicket, was not brought for once again. Many a critics brought skipper Mahmudullah under sword for such decision.
Chasing a mammoth 194-run's target, Bangladesh sent a new opening pair combining Anamul Haque Bijoy and Liton Das as Munim Shahriar was rested after a back injury during the first match of the series. Liton, batted at four in the previous match, got out scoring five while Bijoy managed to score three. Both the openers departed in the respective deliveries of Obed McCoy in the very 2nd over of the innings.
Shakib came in but was struggling to time the ball for getting distances, who remained unbeaten scoring 68 off 52. It was the 10th and the slowest T20i half century of Shakib. He had hit five fours and three sixes.
Skipper Mahmudullah came and sustained for seven balls only to score 11 runs.
Afif Hossain and Shakib made a very crucial 55-run's partnership but by this time the game went out of reach for Bangladesh. Afif departed on 34 off 27 with three boundaries and one over boundary. Among the rest batters Nurul Hasan Shohan collected seven, Mosaddek 15 and Mahedi remained not out scoring five runs as Bangladesh managed to post 158 runs on the board losing six wickets.
The first match of the series was postponed due to persistent rain and hence West Indies are 1-0 ahead in the series winning the 2nd match. The 3rd and the final match of the series will be held on July 7 at Providence Stadium in Guyana.








« PreviousNext »

