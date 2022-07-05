Shakib sets T20i world record of 2K runs, 100 wickets



Shakib Al Hasan, of Bangladesh, hits 6 during the second T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 03, 2022. photo: AFP

He took 98 matches to achieve the feat and now is the owner of 2,005 T20i runs at an average of 23.31 and a strike rate of 120.86. With the ball he scalped 120 wickets so far at an average of 20.02 and an economy rate 6.7.

Shakib, the global ambassador of the T20 cricket played in all franchise tournaments around the world and have taken part 336 matches to bag 5969 runs in the format and wrote 417 wickets next to his name.

He also reached the milestone of 1,000 T20i runs and 100 wickets as the first cricketer and now beyond of reach by any player. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, who is 37 years of age now, is the man behind Shakib with 1628 runs and 86 wickets.

Needing 63 to reach the 2k club Shakib remained unbeaten on 68 on Sunday against West Indies and became the 2nd Bangladesh batter after Mahmudullah Riyad to score 2,000 T20i runs.















