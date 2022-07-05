Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

NEWS

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

NEWS

NEWS

Khandker Anisur Rahman, a senior journalist of the Bangladesher khabar died of Covid-19 recently. On behalf of Chairman, Board of Editors Mostafa Kamal Mohiuddin, Daily Bangladesher Khabor Editor Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, handing over a cheque for Tk 5,00,000 as Group Insurance benefit from Prime Islamic Life Insurance Company to the wife of  late Anisur Rahman at an occasion in the city recently.     photo: observer




NEWS

NEWS

The director of Seba Green Line Ltd Affa Ibnat Masud hands over relief materials among flood-hit people in Sylhet recently.    photo: observer



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Nalka Bridge in Siranganj opens to traffic ahead of Eid
Joint Diploma between PU, UTS launched
NEWS
Sohrab made Prez, Khorshed Secy of BTLA
A ray of hope for Bangladeshi cancer patients
Father of deceased BUET student seeks PM’s intervention
Apon wellbeing providing affordable fish


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft