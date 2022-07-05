NEWS

Khandker Anisur Rahman, a senior journalist of the Bangladesher khabar died of Covid-19 recently. On behalf of Chairman, Board of Editors Mostafa Kamal Mohiuddin, Daily Bangladesher Khabor Editor Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, handing over a cheque for Tk 5,00,000 as Group Insurance benefit from Prime Islamic Life Insurance Company to the wife of late Anisur Rahman at an occasion in the city recently. photo: observerThe director of Seba Green Line Ltd Affa Ibnat Masud hands over relief materials among flood-hit people in Sylhet recently. photo: observer