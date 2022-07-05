Video
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:03 PM
Home News

Nalka Bridge in Siranganj opens to traffic ahead of Eid

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Two lanes of Nalka bridge in Sirajganj district were opened to traffic on Monday, aiming to mitigate the sufferings of homebound people of 22 north-west-southern districts.
The authorities opened the second lane of the bridge around 11:30 am.
Earlier, on April 25, the government opened one lane of the bridge to traffic to make the Eid journey smooth and comfortable before Eid-ul-Fitr.
Ekhlas Uddin, project manager of contractor firm Mir Akhtar Hossain, said some works including finishing work remained incomplete while the construction work of an underpass on the east side of the bridge is still underway.
The bridge will be formally inaugurated in March next year after completing all incomplete works, he said.
In 1988, Nalka bridge was built over the Fhuljor River on Sirajganj-Bogura highway. Later, the bridge turned vulnerable in 1998 due to the heavy pressure of vehicles.
Later, the government took a step to rebuild the 289-meter long bridge with two side railing on the bridge under the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Elenga-Rangpur four-lane project.
Lutfur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Police station, said he expects that this year, people will enjoy comfortable Eid journey    -UNB


