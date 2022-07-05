Joint Diploma between PU, UTS launched

CHATTOGRAM, July 4: Premier University (PU) and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Australia have launched a joint Diploma Programme.

While approving the programme, UGC specifically mentioned that the programme was approved 'considering the positive impact of globalization on higher education'.

Through this programme, students will be enrolled under Premier University-UTS and will have the opportunity to pursue a degree from UTS after completing one year of study at Premier University and completing the remaining semesters at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) Australia.















