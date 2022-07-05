Video
Centre to open in Ukhiya to teach Rohingya children Burmese language, culture

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297
Staff Correspondent

A resource centre for the Rohingya children to educate them in their  own language and culture is being set up at Camp-9 of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar where most Rohingyas have taken shelter being forcibly displaced from their country Myanmar.  
Moreover, the newborn in the camps have missed the opportunity to learn their own language and culture due to lack of facilities.
The Friendship, an international non-government organization (INGO), working locally for the distressed people, is building the resource centre to promote the language and culture of the Rohingyas to the children in the camps.
Construction works of the resource centre was inaugurated on Monday at Camp-9 of Ukhiya. Thai Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor inaugurated the works while Additional Commissioner for Refugee Relief and Repatriation Md Shamsud Douza and UNICEF Bangladesh representative Sheldon Yett also attended. Among others, Head of Education Department of Friendship Iliyas Iftekhar Rasul also spoke at the function.
While briefing, Iliyas Iftekhar Rasul said at present, some 28,145 Rohingya children are receiving lessons in Burmese language and daily necessities from 396 Friendship Learning Centres. Some 717 trainers have been teaching the Rohingya children. Instead of Bangla language and culture, the centre has been giving them lessons about Rohingya's own Burmese culture and language.
This resource centre is being constructed to enhance the skills and qualifications of the trainers working in the learning centre. In the meantime, refreshers and foundation trainings was given to the trainers. With the launch of Friendship Resource Centre, it will be easier to provide various trainings in a suitable environment, Iftekhar Rasul said.



