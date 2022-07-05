Video
HC stays 200cr fine accepting appeal of Destiny MD Rafiqul

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) has accepted an appeal filed by Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin against lower court verdict that sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment in money laundering case.
At the same time, the HC bench also stayed the trial court verdict that imposed a fine of Taka 200 crore on Rafiqul and summoned the documents of the case from the lower court.
The HC bench comprising Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan came up with the order recently following an appeal filed by Amin, Advocate Uzzal Kumar Bhowmik, counsel for Rafiqul Amin, confirmed the matter on Monday.
He said that the High Court accepted the appeal for hearing and stayed the fined imposed on Rafiqul Amin as well as summoned the documents of the case from the lower court.
Earlier on May 12, a Dhaka Special Judge Court 4 jailed 47 people, including Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin for embezzlement and laundering of money. Rafiqul received 12-year and Harun 4-year imprisonment.
In a verdict, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam sentenced Rafiqul Amin to 12 years imprisonment in connection with the case.
The Anti-Corruption Commission's then deputy director Taufiqul Islam on July 31, 2012 filed the case against the accused with the Kalabagan police station for fund embezzlement and money Laundering.
The court in its order said that accused Rafiqul Amin would be punished under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 with imprisonment for 12 years and a fine of Tk 200 crore while his attached properties and frozen money would be forfeited in favour of the state.


