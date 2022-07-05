Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Flood rehab programmes demanded implementation  through local organizations

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292
Staff Correspondent

The local CSOs and NGOs have demanded the government's interference to implement the post-flood rehabilitation activities in the country including its northern and Haor region.
"Local people and organizations stand first by the people affected in any disaster. Therefore, the authorities of government and non-government bodies concerned should increase the capacity of local organizations. That is why the post-flood rehabilitation activities in the country including the northern districts and Haor region must be implemented by local organizations," BDCSO process, a network of about 700 national and local CSOs and NGOs, demanded at a virtual press conference on Monday.
General Secretary of BDCSO Sylhet Division Abdul Karim Kim presided over the press conference while BDCSO Process's National Coordinator Rezaul Karim Chowdhury moderated. BDCSO Sylhet Division President Tofazzal Sohel presented the keynote address on behalf of the organizers.
Among others, Executive Director of AWARD Abul Kalam Azad, ADAB Sylhet Division Coordinator Babul Akhter, ADAB Sylhet District President ATM Badrul Islam, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet Professor Zahirul Haque Shakil, and disaster expert and writer Gowhar Naeem Wara also spoke at the occasion.
In his keynote, Tofazzal Sohail noted that several organizations including the United Nations had recently surveyed the impact of recent flood in the country. In addition to assessing the damage, they have also verified the need for post-flood rehabilitation programme.
"It's really good if international organizations stand by the people along with the government. But we are, as always, inspired by the role of local people and local organizations in this flood. We believe that by recognizing this role, UN agencies and INGOs should fund the post-flood rehabilitation programmes implementation through local organizations, because local organizations understand the needs of local people best," Tofazzal said, adding that local NGOs can be more effective in implementing the programme and lessening the operating costs.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said the role of international organizations is important, but they should limit their activities to fundraising, technical assistance and monitoring. Field-level activities should be implemented by local organizations and the whole process should be coordinated by the government.
"I saw a person spending Tk 40,000 for bringing relief of Tk10,000. But if a local organization gives this relief, it could have given relief assistance of Tk 50,000. We have to think in the light of global realities, but we have to do it with local realities in mind," said Prof Zahirul Haque Shakil.
Babul Akhtar said any relief aid from outside should be coordinated with local administration, involving local organizations. In this way, the right help can be reached to the right people.
Abul Kalam Azad said that they have been working with the local people for a long time. They know the news of their house and their mind best. Therefore, if any programme is implemented with their participation, it would be more likely to be sustainable.
Badrul Islam said many people are coming from far and wide to get relief around the city with the help of local organizations. It's possible to reach out to remote areas with the support of local organizations as they know what kind of cooperation is needed in an area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Centre to open in Ukhiya to teach Rohingya children Burmese language, culture
A 50-year old man sets himself on fire in protest in front of the National Press Club
HC stays 200cr fine accepting appeal of Destiny MD Rafiqul
Flood rehab programmes demanded implementation  through local organizations
Vested quarter conspiring to oust AL govt: PM
Man self immolates in city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
7 died in separate road accidents


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft