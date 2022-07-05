Flood rehab programmes demanded implementation  through local organizations

The local CSOs and NGOs have demanded the government's interference to implement the post-flood rehabilitation activities in the country including its northern and Haor region.

"Local people and organizations stand first by the people affected in any disaster. Therefore, the authorities of government and non-government bodies concerned should increase the capacity of local organizations. That is why the post-flood rehabilitation activities in the country including the northern districts and Haor region must be implemented by local organizations," BDCSO process, a network of about 700 national and local CSOs and NGOs, demanded at a virtual press conference on Monday.

General Secretary of BDCSO Sylhet Division Abdul Karim Kim presided over the press conference while BDCSO Process's National Coordinator Rezaul Karim Chowdhury moderated. BDCSO Sylhet Division President Tofazzal Sohel presented the keynote address on behalf of the organizers.

Among others, Executive Director of AWARD Abul Kalam Azad, ADAB Sylhet Division Coordinator Babul Akhter, ADAB Sylhet District President ATM Badrul Islam, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet Professor Zahirul Haque Shakil, and disaster expert and writer Gowhar Naeem Wara also spoke at the occasion.

In his keynote, Tofazzal Sohail noted that several organizations including the United Nations had recently surveyed the impact of recent flood in the country. In addition to assessing the damage, they have also verified the need for post-flood rehabilitation programme.

"It's really good if international organizations stand by the people along with the government. But we are, as always, inspired by the role of local people and local organizations in this flood. We believe that by recognizing this role, UN agencies and INGOs should fund the post-flood rehabilitation programmes implementation through local organizations, because local organizations understand the needs of local people best," Tofazzal said, adding that local NGOs can be more effective in implementing the programme and lessening the operating costs.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said the role of international organizations is important, but they should limit their activities to fundraising, technical assistance and monitoring. Field-level activities should be implemented by local organizations and the whole process should be coordinated by the government.

"I saw a person spending Tk 40,000 for bringing relief of Tk10,000. But if a local organization gives this relief, it could have given relief assistance of Tk 50,000. We have to think in the light of global realities, but we have to do it with local realities in mind," said Prof Zahirul Haque Shakil.

Babul Akhtar said any relief aid from outside should be coordinated with local administration, involving local organizations. In this way, the right help can be reached to the right people.

Abul Kalam Azad said that they have been working with the local people for a long time. They know the news of their house and their mind best. Therefore, if any programme is implemented with their participation, it would be more likely to be sustainable.

Badrul Islam said many people are coming from far and wide to get relief around the city with the help of local organizations. It's possible to reach out to remote areas with the support of local organizations as they know what kind of cooperation is needed in an area.













