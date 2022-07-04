Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 July, 2022, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Elections: Heads of Mission from OECD countries meet CEC

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Heads of Mission representing the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries had a "constructive meeting" with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday and discussed the preparations of the next parliamentary polls.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson who attended the meeting said fair and transparent elections are vital for democracy.
"The UK and likeminded partners will continue to encourage a free and participatory process," Dickson tweeted after the meeting.
The OECD is a group of countries including the United States, Canada, Turkey, Germany and France which aims to assist economic development, raise living standards and promote growth in world trade.
European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley also attended the meeting. "Wide-ranging exchange today between heads of mission from OECD countries and the Bangladesh Election Commission on preparations for the December 2023 parliamentary polls," he tweeted.      -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Elections: Heads of Mission from OECD countries meet CEC
Sacrificial animals have started to get into the city Haats
Remittance inflow down by 15pc, export earning hits record
BD to be decarbonised-ready country by 2050: Dr Tawfiq
Lawyer’s bank account frozen for taking 12cr as legal fees
Tanners to get bank loan facility again ahead of Eid
7-day ban on motorcycles from Thursday
Narail OC withdrawn


Latest News
Death toll from flood stands at 102
Govt to lower age bracket for children to punish teen gangs
Ustad Rashid Khan to sing in 'Coke Studio Bangla' Season Two
Import-export to remain suspended at Hili port for 8 days
Curtain closes on 'Letter to the City'
Australia to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles
CEC for reaching consensus by political parties over polls
Body of AL leader Mukul Bose reaches Bangladesh
'Hold free and fair election,' OECD countries urge Bangladesh
Three killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Typhoon breaks ship into two in South China sea, 27 missing
Biden: US states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions
US funds software for Russians to slip past censors
Pro-Russia rebels claim to 'encircle' key city, Ukraine denies
Australia's Head eyes bigger bowling role in second Test
This handout photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government
Effective measures must for preventing money laundering
Binging on social media addiction
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: What is in a Name?
DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test results published, 14pc pass
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft