Elections: Heads of Mission from OECD countries meet CEC

Heads of Mission representing the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries had a "constructive meeting" with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday and discussed the preparations of the next parliamentary polls.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson who attended the meeting said fair and transparent elections are vital for democracy.

"The UK and likeminded partners will continue to encourage a free and participatory process," Dickson tweeted after the meeting.

The OECD is a group of countries including the United States, Canada, Turkey, Germany and France which aims to assist economic development, raise living standards and promote growth in world trade.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley also attended the meeting. "Wide-ranging exchange today between heads of mission from OECD countries and the Bangladesh Election Commission on preparations for the December 2023 parliamentary polls," he tweeted. -UNB