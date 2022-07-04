Video
Remittance inflow down by 15pc, export earning hits record

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Correspondent

The outgoing fiscal saw $3.74 billion decline in remittance inflow, a reduction by 15 per cent in FY22  compared to the previous year but, during the time, export earnings hit record USD52 billion for the first time.
The expatriates sent $21.03 billion till June-July period of FY2021-22, according to Bangladesh
    Bank data published on Sunday. In FY2020-21, the amount was $24.7 billion. The fall was attributed to
Covid-19 in FY2020-21.
On the other hand, for the first time, Bangladesh's export earnings crossed $52.08 billion in 2021-22 fiscal thanks to a record shipment by the readymade garment sector.
Besides, other emerging sectors such as home textiles, leather and leather goods, agricultural products and traditional jute and jute goods also performed better in the export outlook.
This year's export earning target from goods shipment was $43.5 billion, which was reached by 10 months. at the end of the fiscal, additional $8.58$ billion was earned, according to the provisional data of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
Bangladesh's export earnings have almost reached its export target amounting to $43.5 billion set for FY22 in 10 months.
In June, exports reached the $4.90 billion mark the highest in a single month in last fiscal year, and June growth is over 37 percent year-on-year.
In July-June, the country apparel shipment alone accounts for more than 81 percent worth $43.34 billion, according to sources at the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).


