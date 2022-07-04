Video
Monday, 4 July, 2022
Front Page

BD to be decarbonised-ready country by 2050: Dr Tawfiq

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Special Correspondent

Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said on Sunday that the proposed Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP) aims to formulate a long-term energy plan covering energy and power sector considering the actual situation of the country and the global trend towards low-carbon and decarbonization.
"Experts are working towards the year 2050 that will be the period of transition for Bangladesh to become Decarbonization-Ready country for eventual achievement of carbon neutrality," the Adviser said while addressing the second stakeholders meeting on the IEPMP at Hotel Intercontinental on Sunday.
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources jointly held the meeting. Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki and senior officials and stakeholders took part in the day-long discussion.
About the proposed plan, Power Cell Director Mohammad Hossain said that the JICA is now at the concluding stage as it has planned to submit its first final report by December.
"This is for the first time that the government has moved to formulate an integrated master plan to
    address both power and energy issues," he said.
JICA is currently working on supply forecast, based on current demand as well as the future energy and power requirements, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh office Hayakawa Yuho said.
 "The IEPMP is based on four pillars of the long-term energy policy under the Advanced Technology Scenario (ATS).
The Japanese firm held a series of meetings in the past one-and-a-half years with stakeholders, including energy professionals, academics and different private and public entities to get their views on the future master plan.
Official sources said the government has moved to formulate the integrated master plan with a focus on the "3E+S" concept, after responding to the suggestions of energy experts.
According to sources, '3E+S' concept will be pursued in preparing the new plan for ensuring 'Energy Security', 'Economic Efficiency', and 'Environment' while focusing on 'Safety'. As per the contract, the Japanese firm is supposed to formulate the plan within 30 months of the signing of the agreement.
JICA has been funding the entire project, and said in view of the need for a long-term low-carbon energy policy, it will support the formulation of the master plan.
It will prepare the prospects for economic development and energy demand forecast by 2050 with a focus on energy efficiency and conservation.
Currently, 50 per cent of power is being generated from gas while less than 10 per cent is from coal and about 30 per cent is generated from imported liquid fuel.
Tokyo-based consulting firm Institute of Energy Economics-Japan (IEEJ) has been engaged to prepare the integrated master plan following an agreement between the government and JICA, signed on March 15 in 2021.


