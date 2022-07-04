Video
Tanners to get bank loan facility again ahead of Eid

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Jibon Islam

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed loan classification rules again for the tanners ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the largest religious festivals of the Muslims to be celebrated on July 10.
The initiative was taken to ensure adequate fund flow to raw hide traders, tanners and other tannery related businesses ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, according to a BB circular. The supply of almost half of the rawhides comes from the animals sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.
Preservation of rawhides is a matter of national interest, the BB circular said adding that it was also vital to ensure adequate funds to the tanners for purchasing rawhides amid a fresh spike in Covid infections, besides Russia-Ukraine war and floods in many districts.
The central bank has also come to know that a significant amount of loans disbursed earlier for purchasing rawhide among the tanners have remained overdue. The BB allowed banks to reschedule existing classified loans of rawhide traders upon payment of 2 per cent down payment.
    In providing the rescheduling facility, banks have been asked to ensure satisfactory security or adequate stock of the respective rawhide traders.
After rescheduling of the existing loans, the BB allowed banks to issue fresh loans in favour of the tanners for purchasing rawhide of the animals.
To ensure smooth disbursement of loans, the BB asked banks to ensure disbursement of loans in remote areas too. Rawhide traders have been receiving such policy relaxations for several years.
Though the tanners have been receiving the facility for several years and the prices of finished leather products have increased significantly, the benefit was not passed on to the marginal traders as the prices of rawhides or cowhides have remained suppressed for almost 10 years.
According to statistics, the government and the traders have been cutting the prices of rawhides of sacrificial animals every year since 2013 while the prices of sacrificial animals more than doubled in the last 10 years.
In the name of bringing discipline in the rawhide market, tanners have started setting the prices of rawhides since 2013.1


