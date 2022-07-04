7-day ban on motorcycles from Thursday

Motorcycles will not be allowed to run from one district to another for a total of seven days, including three days before Eid, on Eid day and three days after Eid. Besides, ride sharing service will also be remained shut on the highways.

Road Transport Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said this at the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon. He said the ban would be effective from July 7 to 13 this month.

The Road Transport Secretary said without logical reasons, three days

before Eid, on Eid day and three days after Eid - these seven days will not allow motorcycles to travel from one district to another. Ride sharing cannot be done on all the highways of the country at the same time.

"If you have to go from one district to another for any urgent reason, you have to inform the police. Motorcycles can travel from one district to another subject to the permission of the police," he added.

The Road Transport Secretary also said a circular will be issued immediately as per these decisions.

The Secretary further said outside this decision, Dhaka motorcycles will have to be driven in Dhaka. Motorcycles in Chittagong should be driven in Chittagong and motorcycles in Barisal should be driven in Barisal.

Every year many people lose their lives on the road during Eid. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) believes that motorcycles on the highway have played a major role in increasing the number of road accidents and deaths during Eid. Experts are also blaming the motorcycles as the cause of the accident.

To curb accidents, the government has decided to ban motorcycles from one district to another on the upcoming Eid.














