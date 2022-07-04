Video
Humiliation Of Teacher

Narail OC withdrawn

Published : Monday, 4 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Narai, July, 3: The Officer-in-Charge of Narail Sadar Police Station has been stand-released due to negligence in duty over humiliation of a teacher of Mirzapur United Degree College in Sadar upazila of Narail.
OC Shawkat Kabir has been attached to the Range Reserve Force in Khulna, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabir Kumar Roy on Sunday.
On June 18, a Hindu student of Mirzapur United
    Degree College made a post on Facebook supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
There was day-long unrest in the college over the post and rumours that acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas had sided with the student, following which police escorted him out of the campus. At one stage, a group of people forced him to wear a garland of shoes. A video of the incident also went viral on social media that sparked huge criticism.
Later, the accused, who made the Facebook post, was arrested and a case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act.
On June 26, two probe committees were formed led by Additional District Magistrate Jubayer Hossain Chowdhury and by Additional Superintendent of Police Md Riazul Islam.
On June 27, three more were arrested in another case filed at the Sadar Police Station for setting teachers' vehicle on fire and obstructing police duty.
Police also arrested Rahmat Ullah Roni, the main accused in this case, from Khulna on June 29.


