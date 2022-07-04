Traders plan to buy rawhide at a low price

The traders are trying to buy rawhide at a low price in the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha like past few years. Already, they said the number of traders have hefty loans. So this time they will not be able to buy raw hides without securing bank loans.

Sources said that about 22 crore square feet of leather is found in Bangladesh every year. More than 60 per cent of this leather is supplied during the sacrificial season. Of these, 64.83 per cent are cow rawhide, 31.82 per cent are goat rawhide, 2.25 per cent are buffalo rawhide and 1.2 per cent are sheep rawhide.

Sources said that the price will be fixed keeping in view the opportunity of exporting raw hides.

According to sources, an anarchic situation is being feared in the country again with the sale of sacrificial animal rawhide.

For this reason, the Commerce and Industry Ministry emphasizes maintaining discipline in the sector, expanding the market, ensuring fair prices, maintaining environmental standards and setting the highest quality in the production of finished leather.

At the initiative of these two ministries, several meetings have already been held with the concerned people in the sector. In all those meetings, the businessmen have

given utmost importance to increase various policies to support the industry. They are not interested in setting the right price for sacrificial skin.

For this reason, it is believed that a kind of chaotic situation may be created in the country with the price of sacrificial skin. Over the last few years, the country's reputation in the international market has been tarnished due to the negative image created in the leather sector. Despite the increase in leather exports, foreign buyers have been urged to maintain international standards. Foreign buyers have also spoken out to ensure the right price for raw hides in the country.

The recent meeting of the Commerce Ministry on the development of the leather sector was also emphasized by foreign buyers. Not only that, it has been recommended to set up 100 per cent compliance factories to maintain the environmental standards.

The Commerce Ministry has called an emergency meeting in the conference room of the ministry on Wednesday, July 6 to determine the price of the sacrificial skin. The meeting will be chaired by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and the price of raw hides will be fixed in the presence of stakeholders. However, it is being considered to give the opportunity to export raw hides if necessary.

In that case, the traders or entrepreneurs who want to export raw hides have to get the approval of the Ministry of Commerce in advance.

Asked about the pricing of raw hides, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that the government was in favor of fixing the prices. For this reason, the price will be fixed again.

He said the new price would be fixed keeping in view the issue so that the sacrificial donors would not be deceived. International market prices will also be taken into consideration in determining the price. The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has already started work in this regard.

He said the government would take all necessary steps to maintain order in the leather market.

Meanwhile, traders from different organizations of this sector are sending letters to the Commerce Ministry and Industry on the organization's pads talking about various problems in the leather market.

In those letters, they have raised various issues. In particular, the Russia-Ukraine war has led to a rise in the price of leather chemicals, a recession across Europe, a worsening flood situation in various parts of the country and the loss of livestock, as well as rising gas, electricity, water and salt prices. In this situation, the businessmen have demanded to increase various types of policy support as well as make bank loans easily available.

According to sources, the money raised from the sale of sacrificial animal rawhide is basically the right of the helpless-poor and motherless orphans of the country. For this reason, the sacrificial donors give free animal rawhide to the students of various mosques, madrasha and orphanages. But the tannery traders of different levels put their share in that leather. Sacrificial rawhides are bought from the field using various techniques at the price of water.

The tannery traders are preparing to buy raw hides at the price of water ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. In the meantime, the entrepreneurs of this industry are sending letters to various government departments and departments pointing out various crises.

As a result, the risk of disruption in the management of large quantities of rawhides at the time of sacrifice is intensifying.

According to a report by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the export of leather and leather products in the financial year (2020-21) was US $ 941.6 million, which is 2.36 per cent more than the target.

On the other hand, in the fiscal year 2019-20, the income from leather and leather products was $696 million. As a result, exports have increased by 31 per cent during the year.













